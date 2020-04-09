Malmbergs Elektriska AB (publ) (STO:MEAB B): Does The -12% Earnings Drop Reflect A Longer Term Trend?

Measuring Malmbergs Elektriska AB (publ)'s (OM:MEAB B) track record of past performance is a useful exercise for investors. It enables us to understand whether or not the company has met or exceed expectations, which is an insightful signal for future performance. Today I will assess MEAB B's recent performance announced on 31 December 2019 and weigh these figures against its long-term trend and industry movements.

Commentary On MEAB B's Past Performance

MEAB B's trailing twelve-month earnings (from 31 December 2019) of kr35m has declined by -12% compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, this one-year growth rate has been lower than its average earnings growth rate over the past 5 years of -18%, indicating the rate at which MEAB B is growing has slowed down. What could be happening here? Let's examine what's going on with margins and whether the whole industry is feeling the heat.

In terms of returns from investment, Malmbergs Elektriska has fallen short of achieving a 20% return on equity (ROE), recording 11% instead. Furthermore, its return on assets (ROA) of 6.6% is below the SE Trade Distributors industry of 7.4%, indicating Malmbergs Elektriska's are utilized less efficiently. And finally, its return on capital (ROC), which also accounts for Malmbergs Elektriska’s debt level, has declined over the past 3 years from 30% to 11%.

What does this mean?

While past data is useful, it doesn’t tell the whole story. Usually companies that experience an extended period of diminishing earnings are undergoing some sort of reinvestment phase in order to keep up with the latest industry expansion and disruption. I suggest you continue to research Malmbergs Elektriska to get a more holistic view of the stock by looking at:

NB: Figures in this article are calculated using data from the trailing twelve months from 31 December 2019. This may not be consistent with full year annual report figures.

