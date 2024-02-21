Malmstrom AFB will receive new Grey Wolf helicopters
Malmstrom AFB will receive new Grey Wolf helicopters
Malmstrom AFB will receive new Grey Wolf helicopters
Pentiment, a former Xbox console exclusive, is coming to Nintendo Switch on February 22 (that's tomorrow, fact fans). Fellow Xbox title Grounded is also
Byrd underwent 22 surgeries in 45 days. It didn't stop him from playing college baseball.
"Thank you to everyone for the continued prayers and support, but most of all, deepest thanks to the donor, our hero," Pollard's wife said via social media.
The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has opened a second investigation into EV startup Fisker's Ocean SUV, after the agency received four complaints about the vehicle rolling away unexpectedly, including one injury. The company tells TechCrunch it is "fully cooperating" with the safety agency. The new probe comes just one month after NHTSA's Office of Defects Investigation began investigating complaints of sudden loss of braking performance.
Proton, the Swiss privacy-focused software maker, says it has received a notice of a "possible block" of Proton Mail in India after the service was used in sending bomb threats to schools in the Southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu. In a statement, a Proton spokesperson told Indian daily Hindustan Times that the firm condemns the "potential block as a misguided measure that only serves to harm ordinary people." Hindustan Times reported Thursday that the Indian IT Ministry had issued a notice to local internet service providers to block Proton Mail at the request of the Tamil Nadu police.
Elon Musk has started moving his businesses away from Delaware, following a judge's decision in the state to invalidate his $56 billion Tesla pay package.
Limited to 300 units, the Mercedes-Benz G550 Stronger Than Diamonds features real diamonds embedded into the door lock pins and a specific paint color.
"We want them to have the ball," Kelce said. "They want it, they can have it."
The news arrived via "guidance," which is to say official policy but not ironclad rule, set to be entered into the federal register soon. The guidance document (PDF) specifies that for clear legal reasons, as well as the notion that, fundamentally, "patents function to incentivize and reward human ingenuity," only "natural humans" can be awarded patents. Not being citizens, they cannot vote, but being legal persons, their speech is protected by the first amendment. For instance, if a person designed an AI model, and that AI model independently designed the shape and mechanism of a patentable device, is that AI a "joint inventor" or "coinventor"?
The touch-up stick has color-adaptive pigments that help it blend with your hair, and fans say it stays put.
Both forward Khris Middleton and guard Damian Lillard are nursing ankle injuries.
The five-time Oscar nominee, who was honored by Harvard's Hasty Pudding Theatricals as the 2024 Woman of the Year, talked about aging in Hollywood.
Yesterday, NinjaOne, an IT platform for endpoint management, security and visibility, announced that it raised $231.5 million in a Series C funding round led by Iconiq Growth. The mammoth round, which was joined by Frank Slootman, the chairman and CEO of Snowflake, and Amit Agarwal, the president of Datadog, values NinjaOne at $1.9 billion, according to co-founder and CEO Sal Sferlazza. Sferlazza says that NinjaOne wasn't looking to fundraise, but received inbound interest from "numerous" potential investors -- including Iconiq, apparently.
Brett Favre’s legal battle over his alleged involvement in the Mississippi welfare funds scandal is far from over.
Brad Bohannon was fired in May after he gave a friend information about his team as the friend attempted to wager $100,000 against Alabama.
Media startup The Messenger burst on the scene last May with $50 million in hand, aggressively hiring journalists to build an "unbiased" digital newsroom. Instead, its staff found out through a New York Times article today that the publication is shutting down. According to employees' social media posts, the laid off workers will not receive any severance, and their healthcare coverage will end.
In 2007 I was running late for my speech at the Polish Stock Exchange, but the cool reception I received there suggested I should perhaps not have bothered. Speaking about the new wave of tech startups emerging from Silicon Valley and how Europe was next, I was met with a lot of puzzled blinking. Fast-forward to 2024 and Poland’s startup (and exit) ecosystem bears little resemblance to 2007.
The stories you need to start your day: Gen Z’s concerns about the future, the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ premiere and more in today’s edition of The Yodel newsletter
Charlie Wilson has no plans to stop making music, as both young artists and established hitmakers continue to call him to collaborate.
Children under 6 are more likely to be exposed, but a new study finds that fatal poisonings from laundry detergent pods in a recent three-year period were all in adults.