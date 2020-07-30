‘Malnourished’ teen escapes after he’s locked in bedroom for months, Louisiana cops say

A Louisiana couple faces child cruelty charges after police say they locked a 14-year-old in his bedroom for months.

Kari Barber, 30, and Cassidy Dunn, 39, were arrested on Wednesday shortly after the teen escaped their home and ran to a neighbor’s house for help, according to a Shreveport Police Department news release.

The neighbor, who’s unnamed, was concerned by the child’s appearance and called police.

Officers responded to Barber and Dunn’s home for a wellness check and during their investigation learned the boy had been locked in his room since March, police said.

The boy was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Doctors said he was “extremely malnourished,” according to police.

Detectives obtained a search warrant for the home and took the two women into custody, charging them both with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile and false imprisonment, according to the release.

The incident remains under investigation.