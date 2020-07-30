    Advertisement

    ‘Malnourished’ teen escapes after he’s locked in bedroom for months, Louisiana cops say

    Tanasia Kenney

    A Louisiana couple faces child cruelty charges after police say they locked a 14-year-old in his bedroom for months.

    Kari Barber, 30, and Cassidy Dunn, 39, were arrested on Wednesday shortly after the teen escaped their home and ran to a neighbor’s house for help, according to a Shreveport Police Department news release.

    The neighbor, who’s unnamed, was concerned by the child’s appearance and called police.

    Officers responded to Barber and Dunn’s home for a wellness check and during their investigation learned the boy had been locked in his room since March, police said.

    The boy was taken to a local hospital for treatment. Doctors said he was “extremely malnourished,” according to police.

    Detectives obtained a search warrant for the home and took the two women into custody, charging them both with second-degree cruelty to a juvenile and false imprisonment, according to the release.

    The incident remains under investigation.

    Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting. In the meantime, we welcome your feedback to help us enhance the experience.