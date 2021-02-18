Malnutrition is rising across India - why?

An Indian woman stands with her child, outside of her home in rural India.
Poor women and children in India are severely undernourished

Malnutrition in children has risen across India in recent years, sharply reversing hard-won gains, according to the latest government data. BBC Gujarati's Roxy Gagdekar finds out why.

Nanda Bariya, a 37-year-old migrant worker, is seven months pregnant. She spent three of those months on a construction site 100km (62 miles) from her village in Dahod, a rural and largely tribal district in India's western state of Gujarat.

Her main meal of the day - lunch - comprised corn flour bread or roti with some vegetables. At night, she was often too exhausted from work to cook a proper meal and made do with a bowl of lentils and rice. She had no access to nutritional supplements or regular medical check-ups - and her daily wage of 300 rupees ($4; £3) didn't go far.

When she returned to her village in January, she visited the local anganwadi (a government-sponsored mother and child-care centre) but found it closed. She says she registered herself here three months into her pregnancy but is yet to receive the maternity cash benefits she is entitled to as part of a state scheme - 6,000 rupees ($82) to be paid into her bank account in three instalments so she can afford healthier food.

Nanda Bariya
Nanda Bariya is seven months pregnant

Experts say this is unsurprising. For one, India's grinding Covid lockdown interrupted crucial government schemes that benefit hundreds of millions of women and children. And two, anganwadi workers, who were deployed in large numbers to monitor Covid and create awareness on how to prevent it, are yet to fully return to their original jobs. So centres in remote areas such as Dahod are not fully functional yet.

But that still doesn't explain the rise in malnutrition rates in the years leading up to the outbreak of Covid-19 in 2020.

India's latest National Family Health Survey (NFHS), which shows that children in several states are more undernourished now than they were five years ago, is based on data collected in 2019-20. The survey was conducted in only 22 states before the onset of the pandemic - so experts fear the results will be much worse in the remaining states, where the survey began after the lockdown ended.

In places such as Dahod, however, the problem seems to have begun earlier. The district has seen a steep rise in the proportion of undernourished children compared with 2015-16, when the last survey was conducted.

Stunting among children under five in Dahodis up from 44% to 55%. And the proportionof severely underweight children in the district has risen from 7.8% to 13.4%.

Most Indian women are anaemic and poor women, especially so. And since undernourished mothers give birth to undernourished babies, experts say the worsening rate of malnutrition could be a result of women struggling to access nutrition benefits.

They believe that migration is a reason for this. Like Ms Bariya, many families in Dahod migrate to cities to eke out a better living. But that also means being left out of massive government schemes that are mostly delivered at local level - so benefits aren't easily transferred across districts or states.

Indian schoolchildren receive food served as part of The &#39;Mid Day Meal&#39; scheme at a Government Primary School in Hyderabad on June 23, 2010.
Midday meals at schools feed hundreds of millions of children

Direct cash transfers, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has pushed for, are supposed to solve this problem - but for women like Ms Bariya that hasn't happened either. This is despite the fact that there are three different schemes offering maternity and nutrition benefits to women in Gujarat.

Here, experts say "exclusion" is one of the main reasons for rising malnutrition levels across India. While migration creates geographical exclusion, bureaucracy and its need for documentation creates a form of social and economic exclusion.

"Sometimes, if the Aadhar card is not updated, or the name of the woman in the bank account is not changed from her father to her husband, then despite being in need of the nutrition, she is denied government benefits," says social worker Sheela Khant.

Aadhar, the biometric government ID scheme, is a must-have for accessing nearly every social welfare programme in India. But a system that was meant to serve the poor more swiftly has often been accused of failing them. The poor have complained that linking the ID to their bank accounts or updating it with new information - such as when they migrate for work - involves multiple trips to government offices that they cannot afford.

Surti Nayak, now pregnant with her fifth child, says she has received almost no maternity benefits, despite approaching a local anganwadi worker.

"I had applied for the government programme and I filled out the forms, but I only got 1,500 rupees a few years ago," Ms Nayak says.

Surti Nayak
Surti Nayak says she fears for the life of her unborn child

She says she fears for the life of her unborn baby. Two of her four children did not survive beyond their early years, and the son and daughter who did are both stunted.

"We will ensure that all the schemes of the government are implemented properly in the state," says Dr Neelam Patel, additional director of health and family welfare in Gujarat.

Mr Patel admitted that the state had done poorly in reducing malnutrition, but added that the government alone could not alter the situation.

But Ms Khant, who has been working in areas like Dahod in recent years, says that's the source of the bottleneck.

She says that despite the existence of government schemes, many women are unable to access them because of a lack of documents.

Latest Stories

  • Texas in turmoil and no one is taking responsibility: 'We are in the middle of a humanitarian crisis'

    More than three million Texans remain without power Wednesday. Some have gone four days without electricity after a rare winter storm slammed the state and created bitterly cold, icy and borderline-unlivable conditions.

  • Joe Biden Finally Says What A Lot Of People Are Thinking About Donald Trump

    The president said it twice -- and he's hardly alone in the sentiment.

  • As A Young Black Girl, I Loved My Grandfather. Then I Found Out He'd Been A KKK Member.

    "I had no idea the Klan had such a powerful hold in Colorado until I found confirmation about my grandfather and began researching."

  • Texans shelter in furniture store during brutal winter storm, as no end is in sight for days-long power outages

    The governor is launching an investigation into the company managing the state’s power grid

  • Freak cold in Texas has scientists discussing whether climate change is to blame

    The freak cold spell that has killed at least 21 Americans and shut down power for days in Texas has revived scientific discussion over whether climate change could be delivering this week's chill. Scientists say global warming – specifically the rapid warming of the Arctic – is a possible, if not likely, culprit in the extreme weather. Historically, frigid temperatures have typically been contained within the Arctic by a jet stream circling the polar region.

  • France passes bill aimed at curbing Islamism

    France's National Assembly passed a controversial bill on Tuesday aimed at curbing the rise of Islamism.The so-called anti separatism bill strengthens the state's oversight of mosques, schools and sports clubs.It also includes tough new measures against online apologists for acts of violence and cracks down on practices like forced marriage and virginity testing.The bill was brought forward by President Emmanuel Macron who said it will strengthen the country's secular principles.His party said the need for such a law was highlighted by the killing of a schoolteacher in Paris last October.Samuel Paty was beheaded by a teenage Islamist after he showed cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad in a class on free speech.Less than a fortnight later, a church warden and two worshippers were killed in a basilica in Nice by a Tunisian Islamist.Guillaume Vuilletet is from the president's ruling party."The fight against 'separatism' has long been an imperative of national interest. The tragedy (Islamist killing of teacher Samuel Paty) has made it an urgent moral necessity. And so what is in this bill? First, it guarantees our need for secularism after major advances in our public actions. Second, it protects victims of 'separatism', be it physically or online."Tuesday's vote in the lower house was the first hurdle for a bill that's proved controversial on the left and right.Some on the left say it is an attack on France's five million Muslims, while critics on the right say it is too weak.Still - it sailed through with 347 votes in favor to 151 against.The legislation now moves to the Senate, where the centre-right opposition dominates.It's passage is seen as key to Macron's re-election hopes for 2022.French identity and domestic security are expected to be central issues in the presidential vote.

  • Texas governor blamed renewable energy for blackouts on Fox News. He told Texans a different story.

    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) is using his state's overwhelming blackouts as a deceptive excuse to attack the Green New Deal. More than 2.5 million Texas power customers remain in the dark after unprecedented winter storms froze several of the state's power sources. While some of the state's unweatherized windmills did freeze up, most of the blame lies with natural gas shortages. That's exactly what Abbott told Dallas-area ABC affiliate WFAA on Tuesday night, describing how natural gas has frozen up and prevented manufacturers from extracting and shipping it to power plants and customers. But when Abbott appeared on Fox News and faced a national audience, he told a different story. "This shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for America," Abbott told Hannity, particularly noting how solar and wind power got "shut down." Abbott then noted those sources account for 10 percent of the state's energy, neglecting to mention how the other sources making up a far larger majority failed as well. Abbott: This shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for the United States of America... pic.twitter.com/Q2jmZHcO6f — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) February 17, 2021 Millions of Texans still don't have power days after the state's independent energy grid failed, leading to the deaths of several people in the state. While it's true that some of Texas' windmills weren't properly prepared for a deep freeze, others were still overproducing power early in the story. More stories from theweek.comTrump comes out of hidingWhat the Texas blackout reveals about America's climate vulnerabilityThe populists' slipperiest lie

  • Laura Ingraham Is 'Sickened' By Joe Biden Calling Out Systemic Racism

    The Fox News host offered a stupefying response to the president's willingness to confront the nation's bigotry.

  • Bill O'Reilly Asks Where Is The Rise In White Supremacy, Gets Well And Truly Ratioed

    The disgraced former Fox News host's rhetorical question backfired.

  • Dramatic Photos Show Thousands Of Stunned Sea Turtles Rescued From Texas Storm

    Turtles get cold-stunned when water temperatures fall. One group said it was taking care of more than 2,500 after the ice storm in Texas.

  • Biden Claims ‘We Didn’t Have’ a COVID Vaccine When He Took Office

    President Biden claimed at one point during a CNN town hall on Tuesday that his administration came into office with no coronavirus vaccines available. Biden received his first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine on December 21, and the second dose in January. While discussing the issue of vaccine supply during the town hall, Biden initially said there were 50 million doses available when he assumed office. President Biden affirmed that Covid-19 vaccines will be widely available to the general public by the end of July. "By the end of July we'll have over 600 million doses, enough to vaccinate every single American." #BidenTownHall https://t.co/K3sxmUXFdG pic.twitter.com/xTkje54Aqx — CNN (@CNN) February 17, 2021 “We came into office, there were only 50 million doses that were available. By the end of July we’ll have over 600 million doses,” Biden told host Anderson Cooper. However, Biden also said “we got into office and found out…there was nothing in the refrigerator, figuratively and literally speaking, and there were 10 million doses a day that were available.” (The Biden administration’s initial target was to administer 1 million vaccine doses per day, a pace already set by the time the president was sworn in.) “It’s one thing to have the vaccine, which we didn’t have when we came into office, but” one also needs “a vaccinator,” Biden subsequently told Cooper, when asked about the logistics of getting shots to Americans. The U.S. is currently administering coronavirus vaccine doses at a seven-day rolling average of 1.7 million per day, according to the Bloomberg vaccine tracker. The pace of vaccinations has risen steadily since December 14, when a New York nurse received the first shot outside of a clinical trial. The Biden administration has downplayed the efforts of the previous administration in aiding the development and distribution of COVID vaccines. Vice President Kamala Harris said that the Biden administration was “starting from scratch” on vaccine production in an interview with Axios over the weekend, contradicting Dr. Fauci, who said in January “we certainly are not starting from scratch because there is activity going on in the distribution.” Additionally, Biden addressed the stalled reopening of school districts across the U.S. during the town hall, calling reports that his administration planned to open schools for one day per week a miscommunication Biden contradicted White House press secretary Jen Psaki, who said last week that the administration hoped to open schools for “at least one day a week in the majority of schools by day 100.” Psaki later said the administration was committed to opening schools five days a week on condition that coronavirus mitigation measures were in place. “Your administration had set a goal to open the majority of schools in your first 100 days. You’re now saying that means those schools may only be open for at least one day a week,” Cooper told Biden. “That’s not true. It was a mistake in the communication,” Biden said, adding that his administration’s goal was to open schools in grades K-8 for five days per week.

  • Turkish opposition presses government for answers over Iraq killings

    Turkish opposition parties pressed President Tayyip Erdogan's government on Tuesday for answers over what they called a failed cross-border mission to rescue 13 captive Turks who were killed by PKK militants in northern Iraq. In a fierce parliamentary debate two days after Ankara broke news of the killings in a cave in Iraq's Gara region, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu rejected opposition criticism and said Turkey "did everything we could to bring our martyrs back alive". The captives, including police and military personnel, were mostly seized by outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) militants in 2015 and 2016.

  • Police clash with residents in Portland over discarded food after power outage

    Video and photos showed mountains of food, including packaged meat, large juice cartons, and dairy products.

  • Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals She Is A COVID-19 Long-Hauler With 'Healing' Still To Do

    The Oscar-winning actor and GOOP founder has been beset by what she called "long-tail" symptoms.

  • The Texas power grid failed mostly due to natural gas. Republicans are blaming wind turbines.

    As Texas on Tuesday entered its third night with sub-freezing temperatures and 3.3 million customers without electricity, the operator of the state's unique power grid, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT), urged Texans who still have electricity to turn off lights, unplug appliances, and turn down the thermostat. People without power took shelter elsewhere, if they could, or resorted to sometimes deadly means of generating heat. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) and state legislators called for investigations — and Abbott and other prominent GOP politicians wrongly blamed frozen wind turbines and other renewable energy sources for the failures of the Texas energy grid. Texas Gov. Abbott blames solar and wind for the blackouts in his state and says "this shows how the Green New Deal would be a deadly deal for the United States of America" pic.twitter.com/YfVwa3YRZQ — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) February 17, 2021 "Some turbines did in fact freeze — though Greenland and other northern outposts are able to keep theirs going through the winter," The Washington Post reports. "But wind accounts for just 10 percent of the power in Texas generated during the winter," and the losses tied to thermal plants mostly "relying on natural gas dwarfed the dent caused by frozen wind turbines by a factor of five or six." According to ERCOT, wind power generation is actually exceeding projections. One nuclear reactor and several coal-fired plants went offline, but "Texas is a gas state," Michael Webber, an energy resources professor at the University of Texas, told The Texas Tribune. And "gas is failing in the most spectacular fashion right now." Instruments and other components at gas-fired power plants iced over, and "by some estimates, nearly half of the state's natural gas production has screeched to a halt due to the extremely low temperatures," as electric pumps lost power and uninsulated pipelines and gas wells froze, the Tribune reports. After a 2011 winter storm knocked out power to about 3 million Texans, a federal report warned Texas the same grid debacle would happen again if it didn't adequately weatherize its power infrastructure and increase fuel reserves — and reminded Texas that "many of those same warnings were issued after similar blackouts 22 years earlier and had gone unheeded," The Associated Press reports. "Upgrades were made following the 2011 winter storm," The Texas Tribune notes, but "many Texas power generators have still not made all the investments necessary to prevent the sort of disruptions happening to the equipment." More stories from theweek.comTrump comes out of hidingWhat the Texas blackout reveals about America's climate vulnerabilityThe populists' slipperiest lie

  • 9 Statement Pillows To Brighten Any Home

    Boldly patterned or downright pretty, our favorite accent pillows hit all the right anglesOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • Lindsey Graham: GOP Doesn’t Have 'A Snowball’s Chance In Hell' Without Trump

    "I’m more worried about 2022 than I’ve ever been," the Trump sycophant told Fox News' Sean Hannity.

  • Ghislaine Maxwell 'physically abused' by correctional officer during routine search in prison

    Ghislaine Maxwell has been “physically abused” by prison guards, is losing her hair and is “withering to a shell of her former self,” her lawyer has claimed in a letter to a New York Judge. The 59-year-old former partner of billionaire paedophile Jeffrey Epstein is awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, but her lawyers are asking for her to be released on bail citing intolerable jail conditions. "Recently, out of view of the security camera, Ms. Maxwell was placed in her isolation cell and physically abused during a pat down search," wrote Bobbi Sternheim. “When Ms. Maxwell recoiled in pain and when she said she would report the mistreatment, she was threatened with disciplinary action,” she added. A week later the same team of guards "ordered" Maxwell into a shower "to clean, sanitise, and scrub the walls with a broom," the lawyer claimed. “She is withering to a shell of her former self – losing weight, losing hair, and losing her ability to concentrate,” Ms Sternheim wrote, in the letter addressed to New York judge Alison Nathan.

  • Biden’s team tells Meena Harris to stop using Kamala’s image on products

    Harris’ activist-author niece has permission to sell out of the products related to her, but not restock them. Meena Harris, the author-activist niece of Vice President Kamala Harris, has been told by lawyers for President Joe Biden to stop using her aunt’s likeness on her products. Meena Harris’ brand, Phenomenal Woman, had previously used the vice president’s image in a book and a clothing line.

  • Biden administration sending generators to Texas amid power outages

    White House press secretary Jen Psaki said at a briefing on Wednesday that the Biden administration is sending emergency generators to Texas amid ongoing power outages and freezing weather. Why it matters: Huge swaths of Texas have been without electricity for days due to critical failures in the state's power grid. The outages come while a winter storm continues to pummel the state, causing unsafe conditions and a desperate need for heat.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free."FEMA has supplied generators to Texas and is preparing to move diesel on to the state to ensure the continued availability of backup power," said Psaki."FEMA is also supplying Texas with water and blankets at their request," she added. President Biden declared a state of emergency in Texas over the weekend.The big picture: Outages are also affecting Tennessee, Kentucky, Mississippi, Louisiana, Kansas and Oklahoma, per the Washington Post. Over a dozen deaths have been attributed to the situation.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free