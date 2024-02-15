Malodorous amor: It’s skunk mating season

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — Love is in the air and that means seeing more pungent pests in the neighborhood.

“It’s the skunk breeding season. So, through February and March they are up and moving and looking for a mate,” says Rachel lLincoln, a wildlife outreach coordinator Michigan Department of Natural Resources.

She says with the warm, spring-like air cupid’s arrows have been looking for love that stinks. After wintering through the worst weather, the beasts are looking for food too.

Because skunks are adaptable, they’ve taken up residence right beside us.

“We create skunk habitat really well, too,” she says. “So, our porches and patios and decks –while they’re nice places for us to sit on top of — skunks, will take up residence below because they’re sheltered from the elements.”

While the skunk’s distinct perfume may concern some – the proximity comes with a public health concern. Last year, in Michigan, 19 skunks were confirmed to have rabies – second only to bats, she says.

They also carry a canine distemper.

Both viruses can sicken dogs – and rabies can sicken other mammals, including people.

She advises people to cut out free food sources – open garbage, food for pets and bird feeders – to send the message the striped animals aren’t welcome.

She also recommends securing areas where a skunk can hide during the day – even brush piles. Noise can also make the place unattractive. A rag soaked in ammonia can also do the trick to evict a skunk.

“If you can put that rag where you know these skunks are denning; so under your home, under your porch, it could be such a putrid smell that it will cause those skunks to just leave the area because it’s not worth living with that kind of smell,” she tells 6 News.

Lincoln says the fact is skunks eat a lot of things – including ticks.

“Skunks are extremely important animals that we have on the landscape,” she says.

Skunks are nocturnal. Seeing them during the day, or having them approach people is not natural, Lincoln says. If that happens, she says notify the DNR.

Michigan State University has launched a program to monitor the population of skunks in Michigan. Report sighting of skunks, whether they are alive or dead, here.

