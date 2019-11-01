Malteries Franco-Belges Société Anonyme (EPA:MALT) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Malteries Franco-Belges Société Anonyme (EPA:MALT) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?

When Is Debt A Problem?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.

View our latest analysis for Malteries Franco-Belges Société Anonyme

How Much Debt Does Malteries Franco-Belges Société Anonyme Carry?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2018 Malteries Franco-Belges Société Anonyme had debt of €4.84m, up from €2.71m in one year. And it doesn't have much cash, so its net debt is about the same.

ENXTPA:MALT Historical Debt, November 1st 2019 More

How Healthy Is Malteries Franco-Belges Société Anonyme's Balance Sheet?

According to the last reported balance sheet, Malteries Franco-Belges Société Anonyme had liabilities of €18.9m due within 12 months, and liabilities of €6.16m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €26.0k as well as receivables valued at €4.32m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total €20.7m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.

Since publicly traded Malteries Franco-Belges Société Anonyme shares are worth a total of €302.6m, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.

We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.

Malteries Franco-Belges Société Anonyme has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.65. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 30.4 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. And we also note warmly that Malteries Franco-Belges Société Anonyme grew its EBIT by 19% last year, making its debt load easier to handle. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Malteries Franco-Belges Société Anonyme will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.