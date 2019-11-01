Malteries Franco-Belges Société Anonyme (EPA:MALT) Has A Pretty Healthy Balance Sheet

Legendary fund manager Li Lu (who Charlie Munger backed) once said, 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. As with many other companies Malteries Franco-Belges Société Anonyme (EPA:MALT) makes use of debt. But is this debt a concern to shareholders?
When Is Debt A Problem?
Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. If things get really bad, the lenders can take control of the business. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. By replacing dilution, though, debt can be an extremely good tool for businesses that need capital to invest in growth at high rates of return. The first thing to do when considering how much debt a business uses is to look at its cash and debt together.
How Much Debt Does Malteries Franco-Belges Société Anonyme Carry?
The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that at December 2018 Malteries Franco-Belges Société Anonyme had debt of €4.84m, up from €2.71m in one year. And it doesn't have much cash, so its net debt is about the same.
How Healthy Is Malteries Franco-Belges Société Anonyme's Balance Sheet?
According to the last reported balance sheet, Malteries Franco-Belges Société Anonyme had liabilities of €18.9m due within 12 months, and liabilities of €6.16m due beyond 12 months. Offsetting these obligations, it had cash of €26.0k as well as receivables valued at €4.32m due within 12 months. So its liabilities total €20.7m more than the combination of its cash and short-term receivables.
Since publicly traded Malteries Franco-Belges Société Anonyme shares are worth a total of €302.6m, it seems unlikely that this level of liabilities would be a major threat. But there are sufficient liabilities that we would certainly recommend shareholders continue to monitor the balance sheet, going forward.
We measure a company's debt load relative to its earnings power by looking at its net debt divided by its earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) and by calculating how easily its earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) cover its interest expense (interest cover). Thus we consider debt relative to earnings both with and without depreciation and amortization expenses.
Malteries Franco-Belges Société Anonyme has a low net debt to EBITDA ratio of only 0.65. And its EBIT covers its interest expense a whopping 30.4 times over. So we're pretty relaxed about its super-conservative use of debt. And we also note warmly that Malteries Franco-Belges Société Anonyme grew its EBIT by 19% last year, making its debt load easier to handle. When analysing debt levels, the balance sheet is the obvious place to start. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Malteries Franco-Belges Société Anonyme will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.
Finally, a company can only pay off debt with cold hard cash, not accounting profits. So it's worth checking how much of that EBIT is backed by free cash flow. In the last three years, Malteries Franco-Belges Société Anonyme's free cash flow amounted to 35% of its EBIT, less than we'd expect. That weak cash conversion makes it more difficult to handle indebtedness.
Our View
Happily, Malteries Franco-Belges Société Anonyme's impressive interest cover implies it has the upper hand on its debt. But truth be told we feel its conversion of EBIT to free cash flow does undermine this impression a bit. When we consider the range of factors above, it looks like Malteries Franco-Belges Société Anonyme is pretty sensible with its use of debt. While that brings some risk, it can also enhance returns for shareholders. Above most other metrics, we think its important to track how fast earnings per share is growing, if at all. If you've also come to that realization, you're in luck, because today you can view this interactive graph of Malteries Franco-Belges Société Anonyme's earnings per share history for free.
When all is said and done, sometimes its easier to focus on companies that don't even need debt. Readers can access a list of growth stocks with zero net debt 100% free, right now.
