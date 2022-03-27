Malvern Borough Seeks Community Input
MALVERN —Borough officials ask residents to recommend how to spend $361,000 grants from the federal government's American Rescue Plan Act designed to help the country recover from COVID-19.
The funds are available for these services:
Replace lost public sector revenue.
Respond to the far-reaching public health and negative economic impacts of the pandemic.
Provide premium pay for essential workers.
Invest in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure.
The 1.3-mile borough has a population of an estimated 3,000 and is part of the Great Valley School District.
The borough's American Rescue Plan Act Committee plans to discuss options at public meetings scheduled 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 28, and Friday, April 8 at the borough municipal building, 1 E. Frist Ave.
The meetings are available to the public via Zoom here.
Send suggestions and comments to malvern@malvern.org by Friday, April 1.
This article originally appeared on the Malvern Patch