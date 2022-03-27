Malvern Borough Seeks Community Input

MALVERN —Borough officials ask residents to recommend how to spend $361,000 grants from the federal government's American Rescue Plan Act designed to help the country recover from COVID-19.

The funds are available for these services:

Replace lost public sector revenue.

Respond to the far-reaching public health and negative economic impacts of the pandemic.

Provide premium pay for essential workers.

Invest in water, sewer, and broadband infrastructure.

The 1.3-mile borough has a population of an estimated 3,000 and is part of the Great Valley School District.

The borough's American Rescue Plan Act Committee plans to discuss options at public meetings scheduled 5:30 p.m. Monday, March 28, and Friday, April 8 at the borough municipal building, 1 E. Frist Ave.

The meetings are available to the public via Zoom here.

Send suggestions and comments to malvern@malvern.org by Friday, April 1.

