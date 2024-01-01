Malvern police chase ends in death of Hot Springs man

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – A police chase in Hot Spring County ended with the death of a Hot Springs man.

A report from the Arkansas State Police states that 25-year-old Michael Christopher Babb was killed Dec. 29, 2023 after the car he was driving flipped multiple times, ejecting him.

Babb was in a 2007 Dodge Charger and was actively fleeing from Malvern police when the accident took place, the report stated.

The ASP report stated the Charger went out of control while on an Interstate 30 overpass in the city of Rockport.

