Malware identified used in RIPTA breach that affected 22,000 Rhode Islanders

The hackers that breached Rhode Island Public Transit Authority computers last year deployed a form of ransomware responsible for more recent attacks on U.S. infrastructure than any other.

Known as the Conti strain, it was reportedly developed by Russian cybercriminals and was involved in 87 incidents reported to the FBI that victimized critical infrastructure last year, according to a report from the federal law enforcement agency.

Once a Conti attacker gains access to a target's network, it encrypts all of the victim's data, rendering it unusable, while at the same time threatening to publish it.

"All of your files are currently encrypted by CONTI strain," the ransom note received by RIPTA, and first reported by WPRI, said.

"As you know (if you don't — just 'google it'), all of the data that has been encrypted by our software cannot be recovered by any means without contacting our team directly."

Why did RIPTA pay ransom?

Law enforcement agencies tell the victims of cybercriminals not to pay the hackers' ransom demands.

But in RIPTA's case, with their email and phones down and the personal information of 22,000 Rhode Islanders compromised, the transit agency decided to pay up. It sent hackers $170,000 to get its digital systems back and prevent further spread of personal information.

RIPTA hasn't said specifically why it decided to pay despite, but one factor may have been that the agency was insured.

The ransom was covered by RIPTA's cybersecurity insurance policy, RIPTA spokesperson Cristy Raposo said Wednesday.

"Since discovering the incident, RIPTA has taken appropriate steps to help ensure individuals’ sensitive data is not further exposed," Raposo wrote in an email about the rationale for paying the ransom.

The FBI warns against paying ransom demands because it encourages further attacks, but also, "there is no guarantee the hacker will decrypt a victim’s files, and the affected files can sometimes become corrupted from encryption, thereby rendering them unrecoverable," Kristen Setera, a spokesperson for the FBI in Boston, wrote in an email Wednesday.

Ransom attacks have increased

She declined to comment on the RIPTA hack in particular, but said not only have the volume of ransom attacks increased, but the variety of malware used has increased.

"Whereas in 2019, one variant, Ryuk, dominated the threat landscape, we have since seen a proliferation of variants, likely because cyber criminals see the money to be made," she wrote.

Exactly how Conti hackers broke through RIPTA security has not been revealed. Typically something like an employee clicking on a file sent from an outside email.

But it turned into a much bigger problem than it otherwise would have because RIPTA computers had files from UnitedHealthcare containing the personal information of not just transit agency employees but state employees from other agencies and their families.

In total, roughly 22,000 people were impacted by the breach, the vast majority of them with no connection to RIPTA.

A handful of bills before state lawmakers this year deal with what happens when there is a data breach at a public agency.

One, from Sen. Louis DiPalma and Rep. Terri Cortvriend, would shorten the amount of time, from 45 to 15 days, state agencies have to notify people if their data has been stolen.

The civil division of the attorney general's office has been investigating the incident "to determine whether the entities involved have complied with state law regarding notification and safe guarding of personal information in their custody," Blake Collins, spokesman for Attorney General Peter Neronha, said. The investigation is ongoing.

