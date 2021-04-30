Mama bear and her cubs take a dip in a California vacation rental’s pool, video shows

Maddie Capron
·2 min read

A California vacation property comes with a pool, basketball hoop — and four bear cubs following their mother, video shows.

A mama bear and her cubs wandered into the yard of a vacation rental in Arcadia, video shows. The mother bear used the pool as her personal bathtub.

Her small cubs waited patiently for her to finish swimming, video shows. They wander around the nearby area.

One cub goes up to the mother and gets splashed. When the bear exits the pool, she walks up to a woman standing behind a glass sliding door in the home.

As the mother bear starts to walk away, she realizes she forgot something: one of her cubs.

The cub was having fun in the puddle of water left behind by its mother, video shows. Eventually, the cub reunites with its mother.

“A bear cub is left behind after the mother gets out of the swimming pool and the mother returns to nudge the little one to rejoin the family,” Storyful reported.

California’s black bear population has increased over the past 25 years, according to the state’s Department of Fish and Wildlife. There are up to 40,000 black bears within the state.

Bears are emerging from hibernation, and they are increasingly sharing more space with a growing population of people, officials said.

Last week, a bear wandered into a Duarte home looking for food, McClatchy News reported.

California wildlife officials have warned that if a bear breaks into your home, you shouldn’t confront it.

“Most bears will quickly look for an escape route,” the California Department of Fish and Wildlife said on its website. “Move away to a safe place. Do not block exit points. If the bear does not leave, get to a safe place and call 911.”

Wildlife officials in California also offered the following tips to deter bears:

  • Don’t leave food scraps in your yard;

  • Have a bear-proof garbage can;

  • Don’t put out the trash can until the morning it’s to be collected;

  • Do not leave food in your vehicle;

  • Do not use bear spray near your property; (It can attract bears once dried);

  • Do not feed wildlife near your home.

