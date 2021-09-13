Mama duck and her family enjoy Texas rain
While many families prepared for flooding from Tropical Storm Nicholas on Sept. 13, this family of ducks was enjoying the day.
While many families prepared for flooding from Tropical Storm Nicholas on Sept. 13, this family of ducks was enjoying the day.
The annual Reno Balloon Race kicked off on Sept. 12 with crystal-clear skies, highs near 90 degrees Fahrenheit and typical afternoon breezes, making for a beautiful day to watch the sky.
Israel is moving to ensure that it will have enough coronavirus vaccines for a potential second round of booster shots, which would be a fourth dose, Israel's Health Ministry Director General Nachman Ash said on Sunday, according to Bloomberg.Why it matters: Booster shots have so far been strongly opposed by the World Health Organization, which believes that the doses would be better used to inoculate people in poorer countries that currently lack access to large quantities of COVID vaccines.Get
Packers OLB Za'Darius Smith was penalized for roughing the passer, negating an interception by Darnell Savage on Sunday against the Saints.
The House Judiciary Committee on Monday began considering a pathway to citizenship for illegal immigrants who were essential workers during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as Temporary Protected Status holders and illegal immigrants who were brought to the United States as children, as part of their $3.5 trillion go-it-alone “Build Back Better” social programs spending bill.
A Marvel Christmas series? Sign us up.
Daniil Medvedev's celebration for his first major tennis title was a nod to a soccer video game. Medvedev slowly and awkwardly fell to the court after beating Novak Djokovic in the U.S. Open final. Medvedev says: “That’s how I wanted to make it.”
We’re venturing to the darker side of the color wheel.
Amid the curse words and hyperbole at the pro-Trump gathering were signs of civility and reasonable protest. │ Opinion
Four personality traits that are key to squirrel's survival were observed in the animals in a study done by UC Davis.
Tropical Storm Nicholas is set to dump a torrential amount of rain on the Texas coast in the next two days.
ORLANDO, Fla. — Tropical Storm Nicholas, which formed off the east coast of Mexico this morning, is expected to strengthen as it moves northwest in the Gulf of Mexico. Nicholas is about 170 miles east-southeast of La Pesca, Mexico, and 260 miles south-southeast of the mouth of the Rio Grande. The system is now moving north at 2 mph with maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, according to the NHC’s ...
HEADS UP! From Galveston to Fort Bend County, here's how leaders around the Houston area are preparing for severe weather.
The storm, which was churning just off the Gulf Coast, "could be near hurricane intensity level at landfall," the National Hurricane Center said.
Interstate 70 through Glenwood Canyon was built decades before global warming was top of mind.
Nearly half a million people in Louisiana remain without power. The estimated wait time until power will return — 20 […] The post If you want proof of environmental racism, look no further Hurricane Ida appeared first on TheGrio.
The Tulare County Sheriff's Office has issued mandatory evacuation orders for some residents due to a wildfire raging in Sequoia National Park.
Tropical Storm Nicholas gathered strength Monday and threatened to blow ashore in Texas as a hurricane that could bring up to 20 inches of rain to parts of the Gulf Coast, including the same area hit by Hurricane Harvey in 2017 and storm-battered Louisiana.
A late-summer chill will descend over the Prairies this week. Calgary could dip close to the freezing mark on Wednesday.
Several communities remain flooded and without power after a strong typhoon battered the Philippines' northernmost islands, the authorities said on Sunday, displacing thousands of people. Typhoon Chanthu, which at one point was categorised by the Philippine weather bureau as a category 5 storm, has weakened after powering into the northernmost region, including the Batanes island group, on Saturday, the weather bureau said. "It's one of the strongest typhoons I've felt," said Dennis Ballesteros Valdez, a resident of Sabtang town in the province of Batanes, which is often pummelled by powerful typhoons.
A 3.6-magnitude earthquake hit the Thousand Oaks area Monday morning, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.