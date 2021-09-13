Mama duck and her family enjoy Texas rain

Axios

Israel is moving to ensure that it will have enough coronavirus vaccines for a potential second round of booster shots, which would be a fourth dose, Israel's Health Ministry Director General Nachman Ash said on Sunday, according to Bloomberg.Why it matters: Booster shots have so far been strongly opposed by the World Health Organization, which believes that the doses would be better used to inoculate people in poorer countries that currently lack access to large quantities of COVID vaccines.