This mama lost her basketball player, but this team made sure she still felt the love

When Nathan Chen made his medal-winning jumps in team figure skating, viewers around the world knew exactly how high he was flying. That was thanks to new technology from Omega, which uses AI to break down each element of the skater's performance.Why it matters: New technology helps athletes, judges and fans better understand the fast-paced action of the Olympics.How it works: Omega placed six cam