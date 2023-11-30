'Mama, I’m not going to make it': Longtime East Austin family mourning deaths from strokes

Bonnie Yett holds her grandson, Sire Yett Thornton, in the backyard of their home in October. Sire's mother, Jasmine Von Yett, died suddenly of a stroke just two months after he was born.

A mother should never have to mourn the death of her child.

Bonnie Yett, 58, has witnessed this tragedy twice in a span of six years — life-altering events that have tested the resolve of this East Austin family matriarch.

When her husband, Dwight Yett, had a debilitating stroke in 2019, their daughter Jasmine, a home health care worker, noticed that Bonnie was clearly struggling as his full-time caregiver with no medical training.

Dwight, a former minister and boxing coach, had no health insurance, was bedbound and was mostly nonverbal. He had been in a nursing home, but the grandchildren, whom they call their children, persuaded Bonnie Yett to move him home.

Jasmine made the decision easier when she told Bonnie, “Mom, I’m moving home to help out with Dad.”

Bonnie and Dwight have four children between them from previous partnerships, but 33-year-old Jasmine Yett was the one child they shared. Just like her mother, she was a strong personality who loved to laugh, but she also shared her mother’s struggle with lupus. She also had high blood pressure and preeclampsia with her pregnancy.

Jasmine Yett had a difficult first pregnancy with her first daughter, Eva, who was born prematurely and died six years ago at the age of 7 months. Jasmine didn’t think she would conceive again, but she was delighted to learn that she was pregnant. She gave birth to a son on April 1 and named him Sire. She chose Stephen as his middle name in honor of her father, Dwight Stephen.

Being back home had been nice for Jasmine because she could save money for a move to her own place, help with her dad plus spend time with her mother, her most trusted confidante. Bonnie and Jasmine slept in the same bed with Sire while Dwight slept in the next room.

“We would stay up all night watching TV and laughing,” Bonnie Yett said. “She loved those ‘Law and Order’ reruns, while I liked action movies like ‘Black Panther’ and ‘Anaconda.’ We just loved each other’s company.”

It all took an unfathomable turn on Memorial Day weekend. They had enjoyed a holiday barbecue two days earlier and had talked about Jasmine’s plans to move out on her own.

Bonnie Yett woke up on Tuesday, May 30, and noticed that Jasmine and the baby weren’t in the bed with her. Seconds later, Jasmine appeared in the hall. She wore a look of panic, and Bonnie Yett noticed she was wearing a blood-pressure cuff they used for Dwight.

“She said, ‘Mama, call 911, I think I’m having a stroke,’” Bonnie said. She stumbled, and Bonnie grabbed her daughter to hold her up. Bonnie Yett called 911.

“She then literally grabbed me and shook me,” Bonnie said. “And then she said, ‘Mama, I’m not going to make it.’”

The paramedics arrived and took Jasmine to St. David’s Medical Center.

Jasmine was placed on life support that day. Two days later, she was gone, leaving behind 2-month-old Sire and a heartbroken mother who decided it would be best for her ailing husband that he not know of his daughter’s death.

Four months later, Dwight died Oct. 16 from the effects of his stroke four years before.

As Bonnie Yett tries to maintain a degree of mental well-being after the deaths of two of the most important people in her life, she still must contend with mounting bills and the responsibility of supporting three young adults — Nate, 20, Mia, 20, and Isaiah, 18, — cousins whom she and Dwight raised as siblings, as well as Sire, now almost 8 months old.

“I miss Jasmine so much. I cried until I couldn’t cry anymore," Bonnie Yett said. "I would bury my face in a pillow in my bedroom or go out to the car and drive around because I didn’t want the kids to see me cry. There were times when I thought I wouldn’t make it. It was too much for me at times.”

Now a 58-year-old widow, she is holding on to her faith in God to get through.

“I have a baby now,” she said. “I have to put him in school. I have to do this all over again. It breaks my heart because this was her new journey after she lost Eva. She was so excited about being a mother again. The day she had Sire, she looked up at me from the bed and said, “Mama, I did good, didn’t I?’ I told her ‘Yes,’ and she asked me if I was proud of her.”

Bonnie wiped away some familiar tears and composed herself.

“I told her, ‘Of course, I am. I’m always proud of you.’”

The Austin community has begun to rally around the Yett family. Several people have purchased baby clothes through the Yetts' Amazon wish list, but there are so many more items on that list and other things that will require monetary donations.

In addition to help with the mortgage and bills, the family needs a washer and dryer; gift cards for clothing; bicycles; and laptops to allow them to communicate with one another.

