Mamakating highway superintendent facing two child sexual abuse charges

A highway superintendent and fire chief in a Sullivan County community has been accused of sexually abusing a child in Orange County.

The alleged abuse happened more than 20 years ago, according to police and court records.

State police on Tuesday arrested Robert Hufcut, 55, of Wurtsboro, who is the highway superintendent for the town of Mamakating and the chief of the Summitville Fire Department.

He was charged with predatory sexual assault against a child and course of sexual conduct against a child, both felonies.

State police said their Bureau of Criminal Investigation conducted an investigation into the allegations. The investigation lasted several months. The results of that investigation were presented to an Orange County grand jury, which voted to indict Hufcut.

According to the indictment, the alleged abuse happened between Oct. 1, 2000 and Aug. 2, 2001.

State police and Orange County District Attorney's Office officials would not say why the case was being brought up at this time.

Exiting race: State Sen. Mike Martucci won't seek re-election

Memorial Day: Parades, observances held throughout Hudson Valley

Separation agreement: DA says no criminal charges connected to Padilla's departure

Hufcut was arraigned in Orange County Court and was sent to Orange County Jail in lieu of $50,000 cash bail or $150,000 bond, pending a June 7 appearance in County Court. He was still being held at the jail as of Wednesday afternoon.

It is not yet clear whether there will be any change in Hufcut's status at either of his municipal jobs.

Mamakating town Supervisor Michael Robbins said he and the town board are waiting for legal advice regarding Hufcut's job as highway superintendent. No one in an administrative role at the Summitville Fire Department could be reached on Wednesday.

Hufcut is being represented by the Legal Aid Society of Orange County. The lawyer representing him, Chris Sevier, could not immediately be reached.

Story continues

State police said their investigation is ongoihg, and anyone with additional information is encouraged to call their Middletown barracks at 845-344-5300.

Mike Randall covers breaking news for the Times Herald-Record, the Poughkeepsie Journal and the Journal News/lohud. Reach him at mrandall@th-record.com or on Twitter @MikeRandall845

This article originally appeared on Times Herald-Record: Mamakating highway superintendent charged with child sexual abuse