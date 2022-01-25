Mamaroneck Schools End Mask Requirement After Ruling

MAMARONECK, NY — Mamaroneck Union Free School District administrators said on Tuesday they no longer have the authority to require masks in classrooms.

"Yesterday, a Nassau County Supreme Court Judge issued a decision that school districts are no longer authorized to require the wearing of masks," school officials told families in Tuesday's notice. "The Mamaroneck School District adheres to all New York State laws and regulations pertaining to public schools. Therefore, effective today mask-wearing is optional. Students and staff may continue to wear a mask."

According to Monday's decision by Judge Thomas Rademaker, the law was "promulgated and enacted unlawfully by an executive branch state agency and therefore void and unenforceable as a matter of law."

The decision also said that it does not "opine on the efficacy, need or requirement of masks as a means or tool in dealing with the COVID-19 virus." The issue is only whether or not the rule was properly enacted, the decision said.

Meanwhile, the New York State Department of Education (NYSDE) sent a letter to districts, advising schools that they must keep mask requirements in place in a letter dated Jan. 24:

"The State Education Department understands that Nassau County Supreme Court has ruled that the Department of Health exceeded its authority in enacting the mask regulation, 10 NYCRR 2.60, in Demetriou et al. v. New York State Dep’t of Health et al. This regulation is the subject of conflicting decisions, insofar as Albany County Supreme Court recently upheld the regulation in Massapequa UFSD et al. v. Hochul, et al," the NYSDE wrote in the letter. "It is SED’s understanding that the Department of Health will appeal the Nassau County Supreme Court decision, which will result in an automatic stay that will unambiguously restore the mask rule until such time as an appellate court issues a further ruling. Therefore, schools must continue to follow the mask rule."

Mamaroneck school officials said that while it believes its authority to enforce mask rules is restricted for the time being, the situation remains fluid.

"We will continue to monitor this evolving situation to alert you to any changes to this decision," the district told students and families today.

This article originally appeared on the Larchmont-Mamaroneck Patch