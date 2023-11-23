Mammoth Cave's 'Cave Sing' is coming soon. How to join in on the Christmas caroling event

Hundreds of Christmas carolers in Kentucky plan to break away from their normal door-to-door routine when they head below the surface on the first Sunday in December.

Trained singers and novices are invited to spread holiday cheer in Mammoth Cave National Park, located about 100 miles south of Louisville, on Dec. 3, starting at 2 p.m. The "Cave Sing" is free to the public and there is no limit on how many can attend, park spokesperson Molly Schroer said.

When they arrive, singers will be ushered from the park visitors center to the underground performance area, about a one-mile walk. The trail to and from the entrance includes a "steep outdoor hillside" and 130 stairs, according to the park's website.

No seating is available inside the cave, meaning guests should be prepared to stand inside the cave for an hour or so, Schroer said.

Caroling will be lead by the gospel group The Band Table Singers and The Caveman Chorus, an acapella group.

The air temperature inside the cave will be a constant 54 degrees, but colder wind chills can be felt at the entrance, so guests should dress accordingly, Schroer said.

Following the performance, singers can return to the visitors center for refreshments and an opportunity to visit with Santa Claus.

According to the National Park Service, the Cave Sing tradition dates back to 1883, when locals held a Christmas party inside Mammoth Cave. The tree used for the celebration remained in the cave for several years. It was a popular feature in the park until it burned down in what is believed to be the only recorded forest fire on the property.

For more information on the Cave Sing and future events at Mammoth Cave, visit nps.gov/maca.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: 'Cave Sing' Christmas caroling event to take place at Mammoth Cave