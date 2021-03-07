Mammoths and humans: The elephant in the prehistoric living room

Shawne Wickham, The New Hampshire Union Leader, Manchester
·6 min read

Mar. 7—Nathaniel Kitchel was only hoping to find something that would interest his Dartmouth College students when he visited the Hood Museum of Art's storage warehouse that winter's day. "Really just to see what was there and if there was anything that struck my eye as particularly interesting," he recalled.

There was indeed.

What Kitchel found could change what we know about our earliest New England ancestors and the beasts that shared the landscape.

Kitchel, a postdoctoral fellow at Dartmouth's department of anthropology, is an archeologist who studies the early humans who settled northeastern North America. He and his Dartmouth colleague, Jeremy DeSilva, just published a scientific paper that reveals that the woolly mammoth could once have shared these lands with the earliest humans to arrive here.

The story begins in December 2019, when Kitchel visited the Hood museum's off-site storage facility to look over its collection of New England artifacts, which had been donated to Dartmouth many years ago.

Kitchel spotted a large bone — large enough to get his attention. There was a tag attached. When he turned it over, he read these words: Mount Holly, VT, and "fossil elephant."

He didn't jump up and down or shout to summon the curator, Kitchel said. "But the internal monologue was: Wow. OK. Wow," he said.

Just a few weeks earlier, Kitchel had given a talk at the Mount Holly Community Historical Museum in his native Vermont. Mount Holly is where workers building a railroad in 1848 discovered fossilized partial remains of a mammoth preserved in a peat bog.

The find — a molar, two tusks and some bones — became known as the Mount Holly mammoth, and was later adopted by Vermont as its state fossil. (Incidentally, New Hampshire is one of only seven states without a state fossil, according to fossilera.com.)

At the Mount Holly museum, Kitchel had shared his opinion that it was unlikely that the earliest humans to arrive in New England had ever encountered mammoths or mastodons. "You might want to think that humans might have been around when this creature was living, but the best evidence we have right now indicates that that's pretty unlikely," he told the audience.

Now Kitchel was staring at a fossilized rib bone from the very mammoth he had been talking about. It was also the evidence that could prove him right — or wrong. "Famous last words," he said.

Working with Dartmouth colleagues and Hood curators, he collected a tiny fragment from the rib bone and sent it off to a lab at the University of Georgia lab that specializes in radiocarbon dating, which determines how long an organism has been dead based on a radioactive isotope that decays over time.

Eight weeks later, the answer came by email: the Mount Holly mammoth was 12,800 years old. That's the "youngest" mammoth ever discovered in New England — recent enough to have possibly encountered humans, Kitchel said.

Most mammoth and mastodon fossils found in the region have dated 14,000 to 15,000 years, he said.

Humans on the hook?

What makes the discovery so significant, Kitchel said, is what it contributes to a longstanding discussion about whether humans ever hunted these ancient elephants, known as proboscideans. In other parts of North America, there's strong evidence they did.

That has led to scholarly arguments, he said, over "just what role humans had in the ultimate extinction of these animals."

The arrival of the first people coincides with the mammoths' disappearance, but there were other important factors, namely the ending of the Ice Age and the dramatic climate change that came with that.

The absence of proof that humans and mammoths were ever in this region at the same time has been part of the debate, Kitchel said. "If they didn't overlap, you can't blame humans."

Now that his research has shown they likely did overlap, humans are back on the hook, he said, "with the major caveat that just because humans may have shared the landscape with these animals doesn't mean that they necessarily hunted them."

Hunting them would not have been an easy task. From what scientists have learned from their skeletons, mammoths were a third again as large as Asian elephants and could have weighed up to 20,000 pounds, Kitchel said.

Kitchel hasn't weighed in on the debate. As an archaeologist who studies early people, he said, "It's important to understand the creatures that they shared the landscape with, regardless of whether they were trying to eat them. Because it provides a fuller picture of what life might have been like back then."

Mammoths on the move

The fossilized remains of the Mount Holly mammoth have a "storied history," Kitchel said. "They did some traveling."

"In 1848, paleontology in North America was in its infancy, and people were beginning to try to make sense of what the elephants were doing in various locations around North America," he said.

When the Mount Holly mammoth was found, researchers from Harvard University traveled to Vermont to inspect the remains, and then brought them back to Harvard for study. One of the creature's tusks was later returned to the University of Vermont and is now on permanent loan to the Mount Holly museum, Kitchel said.

The rest became part of a collection that was later sold to J.P. Morgan, the late-1800s financier, who sent them to the Museum of Natural History in New York City. That's where they remained for more than 70 years before they were returned to Harvard, Kitchel said.

How the rib bone came to be stored at the Hood Museum's warehouse is still a mystery. The attached tag had a name: William A. Bacon. Kitchel has since learned that Bacon was a lawyer and newspaper publisher who lived in Ludlow, Vt., in the early 1850s.

Back then, it was common "for people to try to acquire items like that for a cabinet of curiosities," he said. In fact, that's how many museums were created.

Doing the radiocarbon dating was only the first step in studying the newly discovered fossil. They want to confirm the results by sending a sample to a different lab.

Kitchel and his Dartmouth colleagues also are using ground-penetrating radar to explore the area where the mammoth was found. It's unlikely they'll find more remains, he said, but he's eager to learn more about the environment that preserved the fossils for thousands of years.

Kitchel said he hopes that the new research will get others excited about the creatures that once roamed these lands.

Growing up in northern Vermont, he said, he knew about the Ice Age. "But the Ice Age animals, these megafauna, were always something I considered to be from somewhere else," he said.

"I didn't have any recognition, really, that those same almost mythical creatures — a mammoth, a mastodon — may have actually walked this same landscape that I did as a kid."

swickham@unionleader.com

Recommended Stories

  • Etna keeps up its spectacular explosions; ash rains on towns

    A particularly spectacular blast from Italy's Mount Etna volcano belched out a towering cloud of ash and lava stone Sunday onto Sicilian villages, the latest in a series of explosions since mid-February. Italy’s national geophysics and volcanology institute INGV said the powerful explosion at 2 a.m. was the 10th such big blast since Feb. 16, when Europe's most active volcano started giving off an impressive demonstration of nature's fire power, coloring the night sky in shocking hues of orange and red. Ash and small lava stones rained down on eight villages on Etna’s slopes Sunday morning, while lava flowed from the southeast crater slowly down an uninhabited side, as it has been doing for the last three weeks, the institute said.

  • Israeli 5-minute battery charge aims to fire up electric cars

    From flat battery to full charge in just five minutes -- an Israeli start-up has developed technology it says could eliminate the "range anxiety" associated with electric cars.

  • Apophis Asteroid Will Get Pretty Close to Earth Tonight

    Apophis will come closer to Earth on March 6, giving astronomers a chance to study it years before it gets even closer (and possibly collides) with us. The post Apophis Asteroid Will Get Pretty Close to Earth Tonight appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Saudi Arabia’s Bold Plan to Rule the $700 Billion Hydrogen Market

    (Bloomberg) -- Sun-scorched expanses and steady Red Sea breezes make the northwest tip of Saudi Arabia prime real estate for what the kingdom hopes will become a global hub for green hydrogen.As governments and industries seek less-polluting alternatives to hydrocarbons, the world’s biggest crude exporter doesn’t want to cede the burgeoning hydrogen business to China, Europe or Australia and lose a potentially massive source of income. So it’s building a $5 billion plant powered entirely by sun and wind that will be among the world’s biggest green hydrogen makers when it opens in the planned megacity of Neom in 2025.The task of turning a patch of desert the size of Belgium into a metropolis powered by renewable energy falls to Peter Terium, the former chief executive officer of RWE AG, Germany’s biggest utility, and clean-energy spinoff Innogy SE. His performance will help determine whether a country dependent on petrodollars can transition into a supplier of non-polluting fuels.“There’s nothing I’ve ever seen or heard of this dimension or challenge,” Terium said. “I’ve been spending the last two years wrapping my mind around ‘from scratch,’ and now we’re very much in execution mode.”Hydrogen is morphing from a niche power source — used in zeppelins, rockets and nuclear weapons — into big business, with the European Union alone committing $500 billion to scale up its infrastructure. Huge obstacles remain to the gas becoming a major part of the energy transition, and skeptics point to Saudi Arabia’s weak track record so far capitalizing on what should be a competitive edge in the renewables business, especially solar, where there are many plans but few operational projects.But countries are jostling for position in a future global market, and hydrogen experts list the kingdom as one to watch.The U.K. is hosting 10 projects to heat buildings with the gas, China is deploying fuel-cell buses and commercial vehicles, and Japan is planning to use the gas in steelmaking. U.S. presidential climate envoy John Kerry urged the domestic oil and gas industry to embrace hydrogen’s “huge opportunities.”That should mean plenty of potential customers for the plant called Helios Green Fuels. Saudi Arabia is setting its sights on becoming the world’s largest supplier of hydrogen — a market that BloombergNEF estimates could be worth as much as $700 billion by 2050.“You’re seeing a more diversified portfolio of energy exports that is more resilient,” said Shihab Elborai, a Dubai-based partner at consultant Strategy&. “It’s diversified against any uncertainties in the rate and timing of the energy transition.”Blueprints are being drawn and strategies are being announced, but it’s still early days for the industry. Hydrogen is expensive to make without expelling greenhouse gases, difficult to store and highly combustible.Green hydrogen is produced by using renewable energy rather than fossil fuels. The current cost of producing a kilogram is a little under $5, according to the International Renewable Energy Agency.Saudi Arabia possesses a competitive advantage in its perpetual sunshine and wind, and vast tracts of unused land. Helios’s costs likely will be among the lowest globally and could reach $1.50 per kilogram by 2030, according to BNEF. That’s cheaper than some hydrogen made from non-renewable sources today. It’s more expensive to produce renewable energy in Europe, and the continent’s anticipated demand while implementing a Green Deal should exceed its own supply, Terium said. That $1 trillion-plus stimulus package will try to make the continent carbon-neutral.“By no means will they be able to produce all the hydrogen themselves,” he said. “There’s just not enough North Sea or usable water for offshore wind.”Terium, who is Dutch, joined Neom in 2018 to design its energy, water and food networks. His enthusiasm for technologies such as electric vehicles and digital networks wasn’t matched by Innogy’s investors, but it is by the backers of Neom.The most important of those is Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the 35-year-old de facto ruler, who envisions Neom as a zero-emissions exemplar helping transform society and the economy. The hydrogen plant is part of that vision. But while Neom’s $500 billion price tag prompts questions about whether it will go ahead exactly as planned, the hydrogen effort doesn’t depend on the megacity’s overall success.There are other challenges, too: The country produces one-eighth of the world’s oil supply, but its operational renewables capacity is small by regional standards, and it’s starting from zero with green hydrogen.The government is partnering with Acwa Power, a Riyadh, Saudi Arabia-based power developer partly owned by the kingdom’s sovereign wealth fund, and Air Products and Chemicals Inc., a $58 billion company based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, to build the green hydrogen plant.The trio is splitting the costs of Helios, which will use 4 gigawatts of solar and wind power.“As the first gigawatt plant, we will have an advantage in developing further innovation,” Terium said. “This is not going to be the end of the game.”For starters, Helios will produce 650 tons of hydrogen a day by electrolysis – enough for conversion to 1.2 million tons per year of green ammonia. Air Products will buy all of that ammonia, which is easier to ship than liquid or gaseous hydrogen, and convert it back upon delivery to customers.Enough green hydrogen will be produced to maintain about 20,000 city buses. There are about 3 million buses operating worldwide, and Air Products wants to be a mainstay in depots switching to hydrogen, said Simon Moore, vice president of investor relations.“We’re not going to wait until this project comes on-stream in 2025 to think about additional capacity,” he said.Fuel-cell vehicles could capture as much as 30% of bus-fleet volume globally by 2050, with growth coming primarily from China and the European Union, according to BNEF. Moore declined to identify Helios’s clients.Hydrogen will cost more than polluting alternatives at first, but enough governments and businesses face stringent carbon targets that need the gas to meet them, Moore said. Thirteen nations have hydrogen strategies in place, and another 11 are preparing theirs, according to BNEF.Germany said it needs “enormous” volumes of green hydrogen, and it hopes Saudi Arabia will be a supplier.“The interest Saudi Arabia has had from investors leads us to believe that there is a sound economic case for hydrogen, even at current prices,” a spokesman for the Energy Ministry said.At the same time, the government is trying to boost its own scant use of renewable energy. Currently, under 700 megawatts operate nationwide -- less than 2% of Spain’s installed capacity. The nation plans to meet half of its power needs from renewables by 2030 and has several projects under construction or soon to start.Saudi Arabia also is one of the few countries regularly burning crude to make electricity. The highly polluting practice reached a four-year peak in August, and critics say the energy used by the Neom plant should be diverted into the national grid instead.Yet the focus remains on exports. Petrostates stand to lose as much as $13 trillion by 2040 because of climate-change targets, and Saudi Arabia is among those expected to be most affected.The hydrogen plant will produce 15,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day at most, hardly a match for the 9 million barrels of crude the kingdom pumps daily. Even so, finding a way to corner part of the clean-fuels market represents a necessary economic lifeline.“It’s sponsored at the highest possible level, so if any project happens, it’s got to be this,” Elborai said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Meet Sidney the seal! NYC aquarium introduces rescued harbor seal from California

    Sidney the harbor seal was rescued in Laguna Beach, California in 2020 but now calls New York home.

  • This Young Arctic Fox Walked 2,700 Miles From Norway to Canada

    This is the first known recording of an Arctic Fox covering so such mileage within four months.

  • Valentino Launches the Milano Writers Campaign

    Authors pay tribute to the Italian fashion house with love notes and one-liners.From Marie Claire

  • How real Vermont maple syrup is made

    The Maple Guild in Vermont has the world's largest maple syrup forest and produces 1 million bottles of syrup a year. Here's how it's made.

  • Eric Shawn: Rep. Lee Zeldin calls for a Jimmy Hoffa dig

    Cites FOX Nation's 'Riddle, The Search for James R. Hoffa' for finding potential buried evidence near former New Jersey mob-connected dump

  • Snow covers Russian ghost town

    The abandoned buildings in the coal-mining town of Vorkuta in the Komi Republic, Russia, were covered in snow on March 6.

  • Newspaper deletes article comparing the lockdown experience to Anne Frank hiding from the Nazis

    The Globe and Mail published the opinion piece, 'Lessons in living from Anne Frank,' by Debra Dolan on Wednesday.

  • 3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy in March

    Dividend stocks can make excellent long-term investments. There are lots of amazing dividend stocks out there. Three that stand out as top buys this March are water utility American Water Works (NYSE: AWK), asset manager Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE: BAM), and office REIT SL Green Realty (NYSE: SLG).

  • Israel postpones drive to vaccinate Palestinian workers

    Israel on Friday postponed plans to vaccinate Palestinians who work inside the country and its West Bank settlements until further notice. COGAT, the Israeli military agency coordinating day-to-day affairs with the Palestinian Authority, attributed the postponement to “administrative delays,” adding that a new start date for the campaign would be determined later. The vaccination program was supposed to begin on Sunday at West Bank crossings into Israel and at Israeli industrial zones.

  • ‘I collided with the establishment’: Inside the Wallis and Edward TV interview that rocked the monarchy five decades before Meghan and Harry

    Harry and Meghan’s upcoming Oprah interview recalls the last time two royal exiles agreed to a televised sit down with the BBC in 1970

  • 25 questions we still have after watching the 'WandaVision' finale

    How strong is Wanda? Will we see some of these characters again? Insider rounds up every lingering question you may have after the Marvel finale.

  • In Brazil's Amazon, isolated indigenous people welcome COVID vaccine

    YAUARETÊ, Brazil (Reuters) - An army helicopter flew to two isolated indigenous villages in Brazil's Amazon jungle this week with a welcome cargo - coronavirus vaccines. Traditional medicine prescribed by a shaman is highly respected here, but there was no resistance to receiving the vaccine by China's Sinovac Biotech. "We are grateful for the vaccination, so we will not catch the disease," said Hupda chieftain Jorge Pires in the village of Santo Antanasio, near the Colombian border and a 25-minute helicopter flight from the nearest military outpost.

  • Trump said he would travel the 5,000 miles from Mar-a-Lago to Alaska to bury the political career of GOP Sen. Lisa Murkowski in revenge for her impeachment vote

    Trump promised to back any 2022 challenger to the senator. Murkowski called on him to resign after the January 6 Capitol riot.

  • McManus: McConnell wants to use the filibuster to block Biden's agenda. Here's how Biden can outfox him

    As the Senate has become increasingly polarized, the filibuster has become a weapon enabling the minority party to obstruct rather than compromise. But a couple of reforms could fix that.

  • Two More Women Accuse Cuomo of Sexual Misconduct: Reports

    Two additional women accused New York governor Andrew Cuomo of sexual harassment on Saturday, including a former press aide who detailed an uncomfortable embrace in a dimly lit hotel room and an assistant who said he made her feel like “just a skirt.” Former press aide Karen Hinton told the Washington Post that Cuomo, then head of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, forced her into a “very long, too long, too tight, too intimate” embrace in a dimly lit Los Angeles hotel room in December 2000. The married press aide retreated but said “he pulls me back for another intimate embrace.” “I thought at that moment it could lead to a kiss, it could lead to other things, so I just pull away again, and I leave,” said Hinton, who is married to lobbyist Howard Glaser, a longtime Cuomo ally who worked as his director of state operations and senior policy advisor until 2014. A representative for the governor denied the allegation, telling the Washington Post the incident “did not happen.” “Karen Hinton is a known antagonist of the Governor’s who is attempting to take advantage of this moment to score cheap points with made up allegations from 21 years ago,” Peter Ajemian said. “All women have the right to come forward and tell their story,” he said, though he called Hinton’s accusation “reckless.” Meanwhile, Ana Liss, a policy and operations aide who worked for Cuomo from 2013 to 2015, told the Wall Street Journal the governor acted inappropriately with her as well, calling her “sweetheart” and asking if she had a boyfriend. She detailed a May 2014 encounter with the governor in Albany’s executive mansion where she said the governor called her sweetheart, hugged her, kissed both of her cheeks, put his arm around her lower back and grabbed her waist as they turned to have their photo taken by a photographer. “It’s not appropriate, really, in any setting,” she said. A spokesman for Cuomo, Rich Azzopardi, defended the behavior as par for the course at public receptions. “Reporters and photographers have covered the governor for 14 years watching him kiss men and women and posing for pictures,” Azzopardi said. “At the public open house mansion‎ reception there are hundreds of people and he poses for hundreds of pictures. That’s what people in politics do.” Liss and Hinton are two of five women to accuse the governor of sexual harassment. Lindsey Boylan, the former deputy secretary for economic development and special adviser to Cuomo, on Wednesday published an essay detailing alleged sexual harassment she endured while working for the governor, including unwanted kissing and touching. She wrote in the essay that Cuomo, with the help of top female aides, “created a culture within his administration where sexual harassment and bullying is so pervasive that it is not only condoned but expected.” She also detailed an increasingly uncomfortable relationship she developed with the governor, in which he sought her out and set up one-on-one meetings with her. Boylan recounted a flight she shared with the governor from an event in October 2017 in which Cuomo allegedly said, “Let’s play strip poker.” On another occasion, Boylan says the pair met one-on-one for a briefing when Cuomo allegedly kissed her. Days later, former health-policy adviser Charlotte Bennett alleged that the governor harassed her in spring 2020, according to the New York Times. Bennett, 25, said Cuomo asked intrusive questions about her sex life, including an incident on June 5 during which the governor asked whether she was monogamous and if she had sex with older men. Cuomo said that he “never made advances toward Ms. Bennett, nor did I ever intend to act in any way that was inappropriate.” However, the governor did not deny making the statements in question. He has also denied Boylan’s claims. Anna Ruch, a former Biden campaign worker who has not worked for Cuomo, accused the governor of giving her an unwanted kiss on the cheek at a wedding in 2019. She said the action left her “confused and shocked and embarrassed.” New York attorney general Letitia James announced on Monday, after Boylan and Bennett came forward, that her office has received a referral from the Cuomo administration, allowing for an independent investigation of their harassment claims.

  • Police arrested a Maryland officer on a child porn charge while he was working at a mass vaccination site

    The sheriff's office said the officer is believed to have "images and videos of nude pre-pubescent females engaged in sexually explicit conduct."