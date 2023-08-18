Man on ‘10 Most Wanted’ list in Texas gets arrested in Lexington, faces several charges

A top 10 most wanted Texas fugitive was arrested in Lexington Thursday, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.

Daniel Noble, 40, was wanted on four counts of sexual assault of a child, indecency with a child and driving while intoxicated, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. He was apprehended by U.S. Marshals.

“Working off investigative information, members of the U.S. Marshals Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force in Beaumont coordinated with the U.S. Marshals Central Kentucky Fugitive Task Force to locate and arrest Noble,” the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a statement online. “Texas DPS Special Agents assisted in the multi-agency fugitive investigation.”

Noble was being held in the Fayette County Detention Center without a bond Friday morning. Court records indicate he has an address in Lexington and is scheduled to make his initial court appearance Friday.

Noble was charged in April 2022 with indecency with a child by sexual contact and arrested by local police, according to Texas officials. He posted bond and has been wanted since February.

This is a developing story and may be updated.