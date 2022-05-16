Man out $100,000 in romance scam

May 16—TRAVERSE CITY — A 63-year-old Garfield Township man is out approximately $100,000 in what law enforcement officials characterized as a romantic partner scam.

The couple met on social media and had at least one in-person meeting before the man called police to report a six-figure theft from an escrow account after the woman he was dating said she was experiencing money problems.

Her disposable income was somehow encumbered with relatives in London, and she needed assistance accessing it, she reportedly told the man, officers said.

Detectives with the Grand Traverse County Sheriff Office are investigating, officials said.