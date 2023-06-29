Man with 12 DUI charges gets 131 years in crash that killed dad of 2, officials say

A driver charged in a hit-and-run that killed an Alabama father was sentenced to 131 years in prison, according to prosecutors.

Brett Amerson was convicted on multiple charges, including driving under the influence and murder, in connection with the fatal 2018 crash, according to Cullman County District Attorney Champ Crocker. Amerson had been arrested and charged with driving under the influence 11 times in the past, according to a statement from Crocker’s office.

On Dec. 18, 2018, Amerson was driving a box truck in Cullman County when officials say he crashed into a motorcycle being operated by Bradley Ray Patterson. Patterson was killed.

On a memorial site for Patterson, loved ones described him as a “wonderful father” of two.

“He was the most caring, big-hearted man I knew and I’m so thankful for the life and friendship we got to share,” wrote Michelle Caples. “He will be missed immensely.”

One of Patterson’s children wrote that her dad died doing what he loved.

“He’s taught me so much and that was his last lesson,” wrote Baylee Patterson. “... we all have to remember he was a great man that did not deserve this.”

Crocker said in a statement that he asked a judge for the maximum sentence for Amerson in part because of his “lengthy criminal history.”

“I have gotten to know the Patterson family very well these past few months and I am so proud we achieved justice for their family,” the statement says.

Amerson’s attorney could not be reached for comment.

Amerson was found guilty on April 20 of murder — reckless by vehicle; manslaughter; leaving the scene of an accident; driving under the influence; driving while license revoked or suspended; and failure to yield right of way, according to court documents.

Cullman County is in north-central Alabama. The county seat is Cullman.

