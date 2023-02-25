Man, 15-year-old arrested in shooting of 9 children at Ga. gas station
Two people, including a teenager, have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting of nine children at a Georgia gas station last week.
Columbus police were called to a Shell gas station just after 10 p.m. on Feb. 17 where they found nine juveniles suffering from gunshot wounds.
All nine victims, which included a 5-year-old boy, were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.
Officers have now arrested D’Angelo Robinson Sr., 35, and a 15-year-old boy for the shootings. The teenage suspect’s identity has not been released because he is a juvenile.
Robinson is facing eight counts of aggravated assault and the teen is facing one count of aggravated assault.
Investigators also say the 15-year-old is a known gang member.
Officials say more charges are expected.
