Man, 16-year-old boy arrested in murder, assault in Tacoma

A man and a 16-year-old boy were arrested in the murder of woman and an assault on her boyfriend.

On March 13 at 4:50 a.m., dispatchers at South Sound 911 received a call from a man who said his girlfriend had been shot.

Officers arrived at the scene in the 3800 block of East Howe Street and found a woman dead inside a vehicle, according to police. She was 22.

A 23-year-old man was found nearby. Police said he had life-threatening injuries and was taken to a local hospital in serious condition.

Tacoma police detectives said they later identified and arrested two suspects.

A 23-year-old man was arrested in Tacoma on March 17. He was booked into jail for investigation of second-degree murder and first-degree assault.

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on March 21 and booked into Remann Hall for investigation of second-degree murder and first-degree assault.

Tacoma police have not released information about a motive or whether the victims knew the suspects.

