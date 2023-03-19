Man and 16-year-old boy found shot to death next to swimming pool in Santa Clarita

A man and a teenage boy were found shot to death next to this swimming pool in Santa Clarita. (KTLA)

A man and a 16-year-old boy were found shot to death next to a swimming pool in Santa Clarita on Saturday morning, authorities said.

When Los Angeles County sheriff's deputies arrived at the scene in the 23700 block of Silverado Street around 11 a.m., they found the victims, who both had been shot in the chest, the Sheriff's Department said in a news release.

The names of the victims have not been released.

A witness told deputies that a man ran from the scene and got into a white car, which sped off.

Minutes later, deputies stopped a car that matched the witness' description and detained two males as "persons of interest," according to the news release.

Detectives believed the shooting was gang-related, the release said.

Anyone with knowledge of the shooting is asked to contact homicide detectives at (323) 890-5500.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.