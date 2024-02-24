Man, 17-year-old arrested in fatal Evanston shooting near Xavier University campus

Two additional suspects were arrested Friday in connection with a fatal shooting in Evanston earlier this month.

Keshawn Browner, 22, and a 17-year-old male have been charged following the killing of 25-year-old De'miko Nelson, according to a news release from Cincinnati police. It was previously reported that Nelson was fatally shot on Feb. 14 in the 3500 block of Idlewild Avenue, about a block away from Xavier University.

These charges follow the arrest of a third suspect, 21-year-old Kemonte Foster, made earlier this month.

Browner and Foster are being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on murder and felonious assault charges, jail records show.

The Enquirer reached out to police to inquire if the 17-year-old is being held at the Hamilton County Youth Center, but they have yet to responded. It is unclear what the teen's charges are at this time.

The Enquirer does not name juveniles charged with crimes when their cases are still in juvenile court.

On the day of the shooting, first responders arrived at Idlewild Avenue around 9:45 p.m. and found Nelson suffering from a gunshot wound. He died shortly after arriving at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center.

Another person was also shot and taken to the hospital. That victim's injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call homicide investigators at 513-352-3542.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Man, teen arrested in fatal Evanston shooting of De'miko Nelson