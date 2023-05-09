Man, 18, arrested after high-speed chase

May 9—FRANKLINVILLE — A High Point man who fled sheriff's deputies Friday night led officers on a high-speed chase, and one officer had to jump to avoid being hit by the car the man was driving, the Randolph County Sheriff's Office said.

The chase began after a sheriff's deputy went to the area of Allred Street and W. Main Street because someone had called to report a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, the deputy saw a man standing on the passenger side of the vehicle.

When the deputy turned on a spotlight, the man ran around the car, got into the driver's seat and drove off. During the chase, officials learned that the car had been reported stolen in Asheboro, the sheriff's office said.

Ramseur Police Department officers placed stop sticks in the area of Clarke Avenue and N.C. 22 to puncture the car's tires. When the car approached, it swerved towards an officer, who had to jump out of the way to avoid being struck, the sheriff's office said.

The driver then turned the vehicle towards the officer again before making a right turn and driving north on Interstate 73, the sheriff's office said.

The N.C. State Highway Patrol joined in the pursuit, which moved to the exit to Interstate 74. A trooper used his patrol car to bump the fleeing car and force it to stop just beyond the Cedar Square exit, the sheriff's office said.

Deputies approached the vehicle and arrested the driver Cory Jermael Smarr-Hunter, 18, of High Point, on charges of felony fleeing to elude arrest with a motor vehicle, felony larceny of motor vehicle, felony possession of stolen motor vehicle, felony assault with a deadly weapon against a government official, misdemeanor speeding, misdemeanor reckless driving to endanger, misdemeanor no operator's license, misdemeanor open container alcohol violation, failure to yield for stop sign or flashing red light, and failure to burn headlamps.

Randolph County EMS took Smart-Hunter to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment.

Following treatment, Smarr-Hunter was taken to the Randolph County Detention Center. His bond was set at $75,000 secured.