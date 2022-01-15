Man, 18, arrested on suspicion of rape

Jan. 14—A man was arrested Wednesday in Linda on suspicion of rape and sex with a minor, according to arrest records.

The man was identified as Vladimir L. Huerta, 18. He was arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday night in the 1600 block of Country Club Court in Linda and taken to Yuba County Jail.

According to Yuba County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Leslie Williams, the mother of a 15-year-old female reported that her daughter's boyfriend, Huerta, allegedly forced the daughter to have sex with him.

No other details were provided as of press time Thursday.

Huerta remained in Yuba County Jail as of Thursday with bail set at $100,000.