Man, 18, charged with child molesting in Cass County

Nov. 17—A Monticello man has been charged with Level 3 felony child molesting and faces a sentence of three to 16 years if found guilty.

At a Nov. 2 initial hearing, Anthony James Hampton, 18, received a trial date of Jan. 19, a final pretrial hearing date of Dec. 20 and his next pretrial hearing on Nov. 30.

He was arrested on Oct. 30 with charges officially filed Nov. 1, and he's being held on a bond of $5,000 cash or $25,000 surety.

The alleged incident happened Oct. 3 with someone younger than 14.

However, court records that contain details of the charges are sealed from the public to protect the victim.

Reach James D. Wolf Jr. at james.wolf@pharostribune.com or 574-732-5117 Twitter @JamesDWolfJr

