Man, 18, dead after shooting at Seminole County apartment complex

A young man is dead after a late-night shooting in Seminole County.

Deputies responded to the Mystic Cove Apartments near Oviedo around 11:45 p.m. Thursday.

There, they found an 18-year-old man dead on the sidewalk, according to Seminole County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said they did not find a suspect.

SCSO said detectives believe that this was “an isolated incident” and not a random act of violence.

Sheriff’s investigators ask anyone with information about the incident to call Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS (8477) or Seminole County Sheriff’s Office at 407-665-6650.

Channel 9′s Q McCray is at the scene, working to learn more about this shooting.

Watch his live updates on Eyewitness News and stay with WFTV.com for the latest details on this developing story.

