Man, 18, dies after stabbing incident in Yuba County

Feb. 10—The Yuba County Sheriff's Department said detectives are currently investigating a possible homicide and assault with a knife that took place in the Camptonville area of Yuba County last month.

According to Leslie Williams with the Yuba County Sheriff's Department, the alleged stabbing victims are both from Nevada County. Williams said at about 9 p.m. on Jan. 28, two stabbing victims were transported from Highway 49 in Nevada County to a local hospital. The Yuba County Sheriff's Office was contacted by the Nevada County Sheriff's Office after investigators determined the alleged assault took place in Yuba County.

Williams said one victim, a 15-year-old male from Grass Valley, was treated at the hospital and later released with non-life threatening injuries. However, the second victim in the incident, 18-year-old Malachi Coleman, was transferred to a Sacramento area hospital in critical condition, where he later died on Monday.

Williams said because the investigation is ongoing, no further information could be released at this time, including possible suspects.