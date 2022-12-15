Man, 18, indicted in deadly attack of man, 21, in Waikiki

Dec. 15—An Oahu grand jury returned an indictment against an 18-year-old man today, charging him in connection with the Dec. 6 deadly attack of a 21-year-old man in Waikiki.

Lionel J. Winebush is charged with second-degree murder in the death of Tony Taki. A Honolulu medical examiner determined Taki died of a stab wound to the torso.

Court documents alleged Winebush stabbed Taki with a "dagger-type knife" during the early morning hours of Dec. 6.

>> RELATED: 'Dagger-type knife' allegedly used in Waikiki slaying

Winebush's bail is set at $750,000. He is expected to appear at his arraignment at Circuit Court in the coming days.

Honolulu police in court documents said a group of males including Winebush met at Tantalus at about 2 a.m. on Dec. 6 and drove to Waikiki in four different vehicles to retaliate against a group of males.

One of the males told detectives he sought retaliation after the group chased him with machetes in a previous confrontation.

Taki and the other males were drinking in a grassy area near a bus stop fronting the Royal Kuhio Hotel at 2240 Kuhio Ave. at about 2:45 a.m. when the group attacked them.

Taki ran as the group chased him to Manukai Street. Police said one male was then seen punching Taki and Winebush, making a "stab motion" at Taki's torso area.

Taki ran again when two other males from the group caught up to him. Police said the males assaulted Taki, one of whom assaulted him with a bat.

Taki became unresponsive and was taken to The Queen's Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

In a statement today, Honolulu Prosecutor Steve Alm said, "Cases like this serve as a stark reminder that there is much work to be done to keep Honolulu safe."