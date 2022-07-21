Man, 18, shot dead in Bronx, NYPD says

An 18-year-old man was shot dead in the Bronx early Thursday, police said.

Raymond Chaluisant was unconscious when police officers responded to the Grand Concourse and E. Tremont Ave. in Mount Hope after getting a 911 call at 1:35 a.m.

Medics rushed the victim to St. Barnabas Hospital, but he could not be saved.

Police recovered one shell casing at the scene, then determined Chaluisant had actually been shot nearly a half-mile away, at Morris Ave. and the Grand Concourse.

Another 24 casings were recovered a few blocks from there, on E. 175th St. and Walton Ave., but it wasn’t yet clear what role that scene played in the shooting.