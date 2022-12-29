Man, 18, shot at Orange Park Athletic Association after basketball game fight has died, police say

The 18-year-old man shot Wednesday afternoon after a fight during a basketball game at the Orange Park Athletic Association has died, police say.

The Orange Park Police Department identified the man who died as Drew Allan Wright III. OPPD said Wright died early Thursday morning.

Police say detectives have worked through the night identifying people who were either involved in the basketball game or were nearby when the shooting happened.

OPPD said in a news release it is waiting to release suspect information “until which point it would not hamper our investigation to do so.”

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the Florida Department of Law Enforcement also assisted with the investigation into the shooting, OPPD said.

Anyone who has any information that might help law enforcement with this investigation is asked to call OPPD at 904-264-5555 or remain anonymous and call First Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS (8477).

