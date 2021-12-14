Man, 19, and 15-year-old girl killed in Durham shooting. Injured were as young as 12.

The Durham Police Department has released new details in a Monday shooting that saw two teenagers fatally shot and four others wounded.

The shooting occurred around 3 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Mathison and Eugene streets in east Durham, where police found an SUV crashed into a utility pole and six people who had been shot.

On Tuesday, police said Isaiah Carrington, a 19-year-old Durham man, was killed in the shooting.

The other homicide victim was identified as a 15-year-old girl, but police did not release her name.

The surviving victims are a 13-year-old boy and three girls, ages 17, 13 and 12 years old. Police said one of the victims remained in critical condition Tuesday.

A 15-year-old boy was also in the SUV at the time of the shooting, but was not injured, according to a news release.

Police said Tuesday that the SUV, a Hyundai Santa Fe, had been reported stolen in Durham on Sunday.

Chief Patrice Andrews said the shooting did not appear to be random.

“There is no room in our city for this type of violence,” she said at a Monday news conference. “It’s senseless. It’s beyond tragic. And lives are forever going to be changed.”

This year has seen the most homicides in the Bull City since at least 1995, according to police records.

The News & Observer asked Durham police Tuesday whether any suspects or a motive had been identified, but the department said no further details were available.

The N&O has requested copies of the police report and 911 calls related to the shooting.