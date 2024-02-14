Man, 19, admits shooting another man in retaliation

Feb. 13—WILKES-BARRE — A 19-year-old man admitted in Luzerne County Court he shot another man for getting beat up in a fight a few days before the retaliatory shooting on Sambourne Street in Wilkes-Barre last year.

Nicholas Lubinski, of Prospect Street, Wilkes-Barre, pleaded guilty to charges of aggravated assault and persons not to possess a firearm before Judge Joseph F. Sklarosky Jr.

Lubinski was scheduled for trial this week before he entered a plea agreement with prosecutors.

Court records say Lubinski fired multiple rounds from a .380-caliber firearm while chasing a man into 118 Sambourne St. on June 23, 2023.

A man suffered three gunshot wounds to his legs and was treated at an area hospital.

The police response to the shooting on Sambourne Street was featured on the Reelz Network TV show, "On Patrol Live."

According to the criminal complaint:

Police responded to gunfire and found the victim sitting on a couch inside 118 Sambourne St. bleeding from his legs. Seven spent .380-caliber shell casings were recovered outside the house and at least two projectiles were found embedded inside the structure.

The victim told police he was involved in a physical fight with Lubinski and another man and got the better of them a few days before the shooting.

As the victim stood outside the house on June 23, he noticed Lubinski get out of a vehicle with a firearm, the complaint says.

The victim ran into the house and was able to shut the screen door before Lubinski was accused of firing multiple rounds into the home before fleeing the scene, according to the complaint.

Lubinski is scheduled to be sentenced April 11.