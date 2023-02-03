Man, 19, arrested for sexually battering 11-year-old girl, Osceola County deputies say

A man was arrested for allegedly sexually battering an 11-year-old girl, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office.

Eliezer Josue Ordonez-Valladores, 19, is being charged with four counts of capital sexual battery, one count of sexual battery and one count of lewd and lascivious exhibition, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff Marcos Lopez said both the man and the victim’s family are undocumented. If Ordonez-Valladores is convicted, he will face deportation. However, the victim’s family has options to help themselves.

“He does not get to come to our country, rape a child and leave. He will serve his sentence in our prison, and he will be removed,” Lopez said.

Deputies said Ordonez-Valladores was brought over the border illegally by his father in 2018. He was set to have a deportation hearing in June.

Lopez said the girl and her family will not face any consequences for coming forward, and undocumented people who are citizens of crimes shouldn’t be afraid to speak to them.

“They can actually get their immigration attorney and let them know what has happened to them,” Lopez said. “We definitely need their cooperation. We don’t want this guy just to walk.

Deputies said the girl is doing well now, and if anyone else believes they were attacked by that man, they are being asked to report it.

