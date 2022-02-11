Man, 19, charged after fatal shooting of 16-year-old boy in Woodlawn neighborhood, police say

A 19-year-old South Side man is accused of gunning down a 16-year-old boy earlier this week in the Woodlawn neighborhood, Chicago police said.

Sir Mario Ford was charged with murder in the death of the 16-year-old boy, which happened Tuesday in the 6200 block of South Greenwood Avenue, police said.

After allegedly shooting the 16-year-old in the head, Ford fled into a home in the same block and was taken in for questioning and later charged, police said.

The victim was initially taken to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition but he was pronounced dead there at 5:55 p.m., according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

An autopsy the next day determined he died of a gunshot wound to the face and his death was ruled a homicide, the medical examiner’s office said.

Ford, of the same block on Greenwood, was expected to appear before a judge for a bond hearing on Friday.

The attack happened an hour after an apparently unrelated fatal shooting of a 15-year-old boy in the 3500 block of South Prairie Avenue.

Check back for details.

