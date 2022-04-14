Man, 19, charged in Glastonbury garage burglary, other crimes

Apr. 14—GLASTONBURY — A 19-year-old Waterbury man, who has been in jail since October charged in a variety of violent and non-violent crimes around the state, is now facing a charge that he conspired in an attempt to burglarize vehicles in a local homeowner's garage in October.

Police say they charged Leo Salmon on Tuesday with conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary in the Oct. 7 attempt by a group of people to enter or steal vehicles parked in a garage on Shipman Drive in the South Glastonbury section of town.

That is a felony, punishable by up to five years in prison. But it is far from the biggest problem Salmon is facing.

He is accused of attempting and conspiring to commit first-degree assault, as well as facing gun charges that include illegal discharge of a firearm, in an Oct. 26 incident in New Haven, online state judicial records show. The assault-related charges carry up to 20 years in prison.

Salmon wasn't arrested immediately in that incident. But he was arrested the next day in Bridgeport on a charge of conspiring to commit first-degree robbery, as well as charges of first-degree larceny and violating gun laws, according to the online records.

State police at Troop G in Bridgeport have charged Salmon with yet another violent crime, a second-degree arson intended to conceal a criminal act, which they say he committed Oct. 25, the online records show.

BURGLARY

DEFENDANT: Leo Salmon, 19, of Waterbury.

CHARGE: Conspiracy to commit third-degree burglary.

STATUS: Held on more than $1.16 million bond in that and a number of other cases around the state, including charges that he committed violent and nonviolent crimes.

Salmon is being held in lieu of more than $1.16 million in bond in those and a number of other cases, including several nonviolent larcenies and failures to appear in court. Most of the felony charges he is facing involve events in October, with one first-degree larceny charge dating from mid-September.

In the Glastonbury case, police say in their online arrest log, "a lengthy investigation revealed that Salmon and several unidentified accomplices drove a stolen vehicle from Norwalk to Glastonbury, and one of the suspects entered an open garage in an attempt to enter two vehicles parked within. The suspect was scared off by a neighbor before entry could be gained, and nothing was taken."

Salmon is next due May 9 in Manchester Superior Court in that case and has other court appearances scheduled in various courts in his other cases.

Glastonbury police say the arrest in their case "was made possible by investigative leads provided by members of the Bridgeport Regional Auto Theft Task Force."

Lawyer Gerald M. Klein, who is listed as Salmon's counsel in several cases but not the Glastonbury case, couldn't immediately be reached for comment this morning.

