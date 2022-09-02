Man, 19, charged with murder in death of son, 1, in New Philadelphia

NEW PHILADELPHIA ― A 19-year-old man has been charged with murder in connection with the death of his 1-year-old son, according to Police Chief Michael Goodwin.

In an announcement posted on the police department's Facebook page, Goodwin wrote Friday that Landon Parrot has also been charged with involuntary manslaughter and two counts of child endangering. He was being held Friday afternoon in the Tuscarawas County jail on $250,000 bond.

Goodwin wrote that police were notified at 2 p.m. Thursday by Cleveland Clinic Union Hospital that a father took an unresponsive 1-year-old child to the emergency room.

"During the initial investigation, the detectives found inconsistent information being given by the father," Goodwin wrote. "As the investigation continued and evidence was collected, the father was confronted with the new information and confessed to detectives what had happened to his son.

"The child passed away after being left in the car unattended for approximately five hours, with an outside temperature of 87 degrees. During the interview it appears that this was not a matter of forgetting the child but was a deliberate act so as the child would not be a disturbance while in the house," Goodwin wrote.

The case is being investigated by the Tuscarawas County Coroner's Office.

