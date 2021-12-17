Man, 19, with criminal record, busted in Bronx subway slay

A 19-year-old man who had accumulated a record of multiple arrests was busted in a Bronx murder case, police said Friday.

Sambula Lino was charged with murder, manslaughter and weapons possession in the death of Luis Sevilla, 34, who was killed early Monday at the last Bronx stop on the No. 2 train.

A witness saw Lino and Sevilla argue at the station at 241st St. and White Plains Road in Wakefield, police said.

The victim, stabbed in the upper body, was rushed by medics to Montefiore Medical Center, but could not be saved.

Lino was seen rifling through the victim’s pockets before getting away.

Cops busted Lino on Tuesday at his home, a few blocks from the scene, police said.