Man, 19, critically wounded by gunshot to head as he sat on Brooklyn stoop

A 19-year-old man sitting on a Brooklyn stoop was shot in the head Thursday evening when two gunmen opened fire on him and some friends, police sources said.

The victim and his friends were on Prospect Place near Ralph Ave. in Crown Heights just after 5 p.m. when the armed men shot at them from across the street, police sources said.

The pair fired at least five shots, apparently using parked cars for cover, sources said.

The 19-year-old victim took two bullets — one to his head, the other to his buttocks, police said.

“He was face up, shot in the head. There was blood coming from his face,” said John Lee, 67, who rode by the scene on an electric scooter. “They (police) were trying to keep him alive, pumping his chest.”

Lee added, “He wasn’t responding. It looked like he wasn’t going to make it. It’s crazy, man.”

Medics took the victim to Brookdale hospital with life-threatening wounds, police said.

Cops have made no arrests.