Man, 19, who died in Waimanalo shooting is identified

Apr. 29—The Honolulu Medical Examiner's Office today identified the 19-year-old Salt Lake man who was found dead in a small neighborhood supermarket parking lot in Waimanalo Saturday as Suliasi Pakileata.

The office did not provide information about the cause or manner of Pakileata's death.

So far there have been no arrests and no updates in the case, which has been classified as a second-degree murder.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services personnel found the man dead with an apparent gunshot wound at about 7 :45 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Shima's Supermarket, along Kalanianaole Highway.

His girlfriend told police they had stopped there so he could get something to eat, while she remained in the parking lot and was on the phone.

She told police that when she looked up, he was on the ground.