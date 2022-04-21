Man, 19, dies after alleged shooting in YC

Apr. 21—A 19-year-old man died after an alleged shooting Tuesday night in the 1100 block of Casita Drive in Yuba City.

According to the Yuba City Police Department, several 911 calls were received at 9:35 p.m. about gunshots that were heard in the area. When officers arrived, the 19-year-old man, who was not named, was found to have been shot, Michelle Brazil, Support Services lieutenant with the Yuba City Police Department, said.

Brazil said officers began life-saving measures until personnel from the Yuba City Fire Department and Bi-County Ambulance arrived to provide medical aid. The man was transported to Adventist Health/Rideout Hospital where he eventually "succumbed to his injury and was pronounced deceased," Brazil said.

The Yuba City Police Investigation Unit is in charge of the active investigation.

"Investigators spoke to witnesses on scene, and all leads are being followed up by the Investigation Unit," Brazil said in a statement.

No suspect or weapon was located, Brazil said. Anyone with information regarding the case is being asked to call the Yuba City Police Department at 530-822-4661.