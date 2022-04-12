Man, 19, dies after being shot at eastside Bloomington apartment

A 19-year-old man died Saturday after being shot at an apartment on East 10th Street in Bloomington.

No criminal charges have been filed, but the investigation is ongoing. The shooting may have been accidental, according to Bloomington Police Department Capt. Ryan Pedigo. Police have questioned an 18-year-old acquaintance in relation to the shooting.

According to a preliminary BPD report, Sage Pell, 19, of Blwas shot once in the abdomen. A 911 call at 4:22 p.m. alerted authorities and an ambulance was dispatched to Fountain Park Apartments at 3209 E. 10th St.

The victim died at IU Health Bloomington Hospital before emergency surgery could be performed, Pedigo said.

Monroe County Coroner Joani Stalcup said an autopsy done on Monday determined Pell's death resulted from a gunshot wound to the abdomen. She said the manner of death is pending further investigation.

