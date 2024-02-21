Man, 19, dies in shooting at Lake Mangonia Apartments in West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH — A 19-year-old man was shot and killed Wednesday morning at a West Palm Beach apartment complex, city police said.

Officers responded at 11:12 a.m. to reports of a person shot at the Lake Mangonia Apartments on the 2100 block of North Australian Avenue. Upon arriving, they found a gunshot victim outside a first-floor apartment, spokesperson Mike Jachles said in an afternoon news conference.

The shooting victim died at the scene, Jachles said. Homicide detectives and crime scene investigators were canvassing the area Wednesday afternoon and searching for witnesses.

"We do not believe that this was a random attack, so there is no general threat to the public," Jachles said.

Police did not disclose the name of the man who died, saying that there were still notifying his family. The investigation is ongoing and detectives are asking anyone with information to call the West Palm Beach Police Department a 561-822-1900, or Crime Stoppers of Palm Beach County at 800-458-TIPS (8477).

Wednesday's homicide marks the second fatal shooting to occur this year at the Lake Mangonia Apartments. Police reported that 34-year-old Damien Davis was killed on Jan. 2 in what appeared to be an ambush in the parking lot. Last Friday, police hosted a pop-up party at the apartment complex in an effort to increase community engagement and hear concerns of residents.

"We've been working with the property owners, we're engaged with the community and the community is stepping up. Our ultimate goal is to eliminate the problems from this property," Jachles said.

