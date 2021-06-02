Man, 19, fatally shot during violent Minneapolis weekend is identified

Authorities have identified the man fatally shot over an especially violent weekend in Minneapolis.

Edwin L. Vaughn Jr., 19, of Minneapolis, suffered a gunshot to the chest just after 9 p.m. Saturday in the 2600 block of N. Upton Avenue. He was taken to North Memorial Health Hospital with a gunshot wound and died, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office.

Police have yet to announce any arrests in the city's 34th homicide this year.

Vaughn's death was among several shootings that weekend.

A short time after Vaughn was shot, police were called to the 3500 block of S. Clinton Avenue, where a man with a gunshot wound was found in a car.

Just after midnight, police responded to an apartment in the 1400 block of S Portland Avenue, where a man was shot several times after a confrontation. The man was in critical condition.

At 1 a.m. Sunday, police were called to the 2400 block of Golden Valley Road and found a woman inside a residence with a noncritical gunshot wound.

Just after 3 a.m. police responded to a call of a fight that involved about 30 people in the lobby of a hotel in the 600 block of 2nd Avenue S. They found a woman with a gunshot wound to an extremity. A police report said the officers called for reinforcements after being met with hostility by some people in the crowd.

In the other two incidents, men were found with gunshot wounds, one in the 1500 block of Nicollet Avenue and the other in the 2600 block of S. 17th Avenue.

