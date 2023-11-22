Man, 19, found fatally shot in Riviera Beach; detectives investigate as homicide

RIVIERA BEACH — A 19-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday evening in Riviera Beach, a police spokesperson said.

Investigators responded at about 6:45 p.m. to the 200 block of West 23rd Street, off Avenue F south of Blue Heron Boulevard, and found a man who had been shot multiple times, said Serena Spates, spokesperson for Riviera Beach police said. The death is being investigated as a homicide.

Detectives on Wednesday morning were still attempting to confirm the man's identity and make contact with his family, Spates said.

Police did not disclose a motive for the shooting, saying that the investigation remains open.

