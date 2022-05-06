Man, 19, hurt, suspects sought in east Orange County shooting

A man was shot early Friday at an apartment complex in east Orange County, sheriff’s investigators said.

Shortly after midnight Thursday, deputies received information about a shooting victim who arrived at AdventHealth Waterford ER for treatment.

READ: Orlando police investigating fatal shooting in Richmond Heights

After gathering more details, deputies responded to the The Lofts apartment complex off of Colonial Drive near Alafaya Trail, about two miles from the AdventHealth ER.

Sheriff’s investigators determined that the shooting happened on Cuesta Drive.

The victim, 19, suffered life-threatening injuries, OCSO said.

READ: Leesburg band director, counselor accused of operating ‘cult-like’ secret society within school

Eyewitness News has learned that deputies are still looking for suspects in the case.

The Lofts is about three miles from UCF’s campus.

Police did not release the name of the man shot Friday morning.

READ: Orlando Police Chief Orlando Rolón announces retirement

Monitor WFTV.com and Watch Eyewitness News for updates on this developing story.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.