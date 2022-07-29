Man, 19, indicted in shooting at Ala Wai park

Jul. 29—An Oahu grand jury returned an indictment against a 19-year-old man, charging him in connection with a shooting that occurred at the Ala Wai Neighborhood Park.

The grand jury indicted Tyler Legatasia Wednesday with first-degree assault, place to keep a pistol or revolver and carrying a firearm in the commission of a separate felony.

He is being held at the Oahu Community Correctional Center in lieu of $500, 000 bail.

First-degree assault is a class B felony that is punishable by up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

Police in court documents said a juvenile male was at the Ala Wai Neighborhood Park with some friends at about 9 :45 p.m. on July 18 when they were confronted by a group of individuals.

A verbal altercation occurred and the group of individuals ran away. Police said two males from the group returned a short time later when the juvenile heard about two to three gunshots.

The juvenile was shot in the right leg. He was taken to a hospital in serious condition with non-life threatening injuries.

Police said the suspect and another male fled the scene in a vehicle.

Legatasia turned himself in at the main police headquarters on July 21.