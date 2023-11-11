Man, 19, killed in Linda drive-by shooting, officials say

Nov. 10—The Yuba County Sheriff's Office said on Friday that a 19-year-old male died after a drive-by shooting Thursday night in Linda.

According to the sheriff's office, reports of gunshots were heard at about 6:16 p.m. at the Yuba Gardens Apartments complex, located on Hammonton Smartsville Road in Linda. When deputies arrived at the scene, they located a 19-year-old male with gunshot wounds, officials said.

"Emergency personnel attempted lifesaving measures, however, the victim was later pronounced deceased," officials said. "Witnesses described the shooting had occurred within the parking lot where deputies later located several shell casings."

While officials said this may be an isolated incident, the investigation is still active.

"I can't release any of the other details at this time regarding possible suspect info as it could compromise the investigation," Katy Goodson, a spokesperson for the sheriff's office, told the Appeal.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information related to the shooting is encouraged to contact the Yuba County Sheriff's Office at 530-749-7777.