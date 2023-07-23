Man, 19, lets loose multiple shots outside Queens strip mall, then shot to death by rival

A 19-year-old gunman let loose several shots outside a Queens strip mall early Sunday — only to be shot to death by a rival moments later, police sources said.

The victim walked out of a building on Metropolitan Ave. near 79th Pl. in Middle Village and started blasting shots in the air about 3:25 a.m., sources said. The building houses a medical office and other businesses.

Someone down the block fired at him, hitting him in the chest, sources said. Medics took him to Elmhurst Hospital but he couldn’t be saved.

Not long after, a 21-year-old man showed up at Brookdale University Hospital in Brooklyn shot in the arm. Cops determined was shot in the same incident, though it was not immediately clear if he fired the deadly bullet.

No arrests have been made.

The 19-year-old victim, whose name was not immediately released, was busted on Feb. 17 for possessing a ghost gun when cops pull him over in a vehicle and he tried to run away, sources said.